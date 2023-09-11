Breakthrough and Enovis Announce Official Partnership, Empowering Private Practice Healthcare to Help Improve Quality of Care While Increasing Profitability

Conservative care private practice owners can leverage Breakthrough's exclusive marketing campaigns to promote Enovis Corporation's innovative therapeutic technologies directly to patients.

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 11, 2023 / Breakthrough, a leader in conservative care marketing solutions, together with Enovis Corporation, a pioneer in innovative rehabilitation technologies and parent company to Chattanooga? & LightForce? is excited to announce their official partnership.





Enovis and Breakthrough Announce Official Partnership

Through this new partnership, conservative care practice owners can reach more patients and overcome declining reimbursements by promoting high-tech, cash-based services directly to patients.





Enovis offers clinically differentiated rehabilitation technologies that help to enhance patient outcomes; Breakthrough offers data-driven healthcare marketing solutions. Breakthrough's Patient Demand marketing software now offers multiple options for turnkey, data-driven campaigns designed to promote Chattanooga® & LightForce® technology directly to patients.

Stronger revenue potential will allow clinics to confidently adopt innovative therapeutic technologies, helping to improve quality of care nationwide.

"We understand the concerns private practice owners face in today's market," said Carl Mattiola, CEO of Breakthrough. "Our goal is to help practices educate patients directly so they can make informed decisions about their health; our software makes that marketing work as streamlined as possible for busy clinicians. We're thrilled to add exclusive Enovis campaigns to our library of marketing solutions. This will help an immense number of patients gain access to therapies they wouldn't experience otherwise."

"As a leading medical technology company, Enovis is focused on developing innovative solutions that generate better patient outcomes. Part of our mission is to help healthcare professionals thrive, and we are thrilled about what this partnership with Breakthrough means for our customers and their businesses," said Guy Guglielmino, President of Enovis Recovery Sciences.

Enovis and Breakthrough developed this exclusive partnership to support private practice and clinic owners in conservative healthcare, enhance patient engagement, and drive the adoption of innovative, clinically differentiated therapeutic technologies.

"Combining innovative cash-based services with tailored marketing campaigns is a win-win: private practices can help improve patient outcomes, and this partnership gives clinics the tools they need to thrive despite current economic challenges," said Chad Madden, Co-Founder of Breakthrough.

Many insurance companies do not reimburse for treatments made possible by modern medical technologies, such as laser therapy. Patients are often unaware of these affordable self-pay rehabilitative options.

Through education-focused marketing campaigns, private practice clinicians can promote cash-pay therapeutic services and increase their profit margins despite declining reimbursements.

Private practice owners and conservative care clinicians could experience strong revenue growth when investing in LightForce? Laser Therapy, Radial Pressure Wave Therapy, and Traction Therapy from Chattanooga?, as well as other therapeutic modalities from Enovis Corporation.

"Breakthrough's system is really helpful for getting patients in the door & getting the word out about our LightForce? Laser cash services," says Tony Cere, owner of Kinetix PT in Gainesville, FL. "To make a big investment like that, you've got to know you can bring in the income. With Breakthrough, we didn't have to worry."

Clinicians will be better able to engage potential patients directly, drive awareness of affordable cash-based treatment options, secure better profit margins, and help positively impact patient outcomes.

For more information about the new partnership, visit https://getbreakthrough.com/enovis

