Natural Harmony Foods, Inc.: Natural Harmony Foods Inc. - Change of Company Control

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 11, 2023 / Publicly-held Natural Harmony Foods, Inc. (OTC:NHYF) (the Company) is thrilled to announce the completion of a change of control in which Mr. Claudio Solitario acquired voting control in a private transaction through the Company's Preferred Shares.

Claudio has over 25 years' experience in the development of new and emerging technology, with a deep understanding of licensing and commercialization of intellectual property. He has served on a number of Australian private and publicly listed company boards that span across industries such as telecommunications, primary production and biotechnology, with a particularly strong emphasis in more recent years on medical technology, where he founded and until June 2022 was Chairman and CEO of a company pioneering the use of objective, biological measures to aid in the screening of mental health conditions.

Claudio's background encompasses a profound acumen in technology and intellectual property development. As a pioneering player in the health and wellness sector, his guidance brings a transformative edge to the Company's soon-to-be-announced strategic direction. The Company's transition signifies a dynamic shift towards innovation and growth, underpinned by Claudio's extensive knowledge and experience.

In the near future, the Company will be sharing its roadmap and unveiling the exciting prospects that lie ahead. The Company anticipates revealing a new name, logo, website and symbol change to FINRA very soon, reflecting its renewed strategic direction. Exciting times are ahead for the Company, and we look forward to sharing them with you.

