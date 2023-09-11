T-Mobile: T-Mobile Responds to Morocco's Destructive Earthquake

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 11, 2023 / We are extremely saddened by the devastation in Morocco's Al-Haouz region and surrounding areas including the historic city of Marrakesh following last night's earthquake - the country's strongest in 120 years. Our deepest condolences are with those affected by this tragedy. As Moroccans and others in the area face significant challenges, T-Mobile is offering assistance to customers who need to stay connected to friends and family during this critical time.

Starting today, September 9 through September 15, 2023, T-Mobile is waiving international roaming and international long-distance to and from Morocco and the U.S for T-Mobile and Sprint postpaid consumer and business, T-Mobile Prepaid and Assurance Wireless customers. We're also waiving international long-distance to and from Morocco for our Metro by T-Mobile customers.

This includes calls made from within Morocco to local numbers. As a reminder, customers with Simple Global have free unlimited texting and data in Morocco.

If you need assistance or have questions about your service, please reach out to us by calling 611 or 1-800-937-8997 from your handset and we will be happy to help.

