IntelliClear Inc.: Eric Shuster Selected as One of Pinnacle TechInsights Magazine's Top Ten Most Admired Business Leaders

Recipients were selected by a distinguished panel of executives and editorial board members following a nationwide search and evaluation of over 200 nominations, selecting those who exemplify admirable leadership.

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 11, 2023 / IntelliClear today announced, Founder and CEO Eric Shuster has been selected by Pinnacle TechInsights (PTI) as one of its Top 10 Admired Leaders for 2023. Described as having a "willing heart and driven mindset," the editorial board of PTI announced its selection and will feature an article on Mr. Shuster in its magazine's September issue, which boasts 342,000 digital subscribers.





Eric Shuster, Founder and CEO of IntelliClear Inc.

The process of selecting the PTI Top 10 Admired Leaders began with an extensive search to identify over 200 leaders, nominated by a panel of executives and the PTI editorial board. A seasoned research team tracked the pioneering leaders in the marketplace, accumulating market data, industry news, social media, and surveys with individuals within the industries they work, focusing on vision, results, experience, and leadership in their professional and community endeavors. Those 200+ candidates were short-listed and then further evaluated over two additional rounds to determine the final 10 leaders for the award, which in 2023 includes Eric Shuster of IntelliClear.

"The Pinnacle TechInsights' Top 10 series recognizes the diamonds in the rough, those whose names may be relatively unknown to the masses but because of their impact on those with whom they work and the communities they reside in, have been selected using a rigorous process," says John Kennedy, Editor at PTI.

"Eric Shuster demonstrates you don't have to generate billions in revenue and manage thousands of people to be selected among the most admired leaders in business, his professional, personal and community-related contributions have earned him a distinguished position as one of the Top Ten Admired Leaders in 2023," adds Kristian Reigns, Managing Editor of PTI.

Mr. Shuster is recognized as a compassionate and capable researcher and leader among those within IntelliClear's global network. Abby Goodell, President of Fieldwork Inc.'s International Team, commented, "Fieldwork has partnered with IntelliClear for nearly 20 years, successfully completing dozens of projects led by Eric Shuster. Eric has always provided exemplary leadership and research expertise to our teams around the globe, accented by a positive attitude that inspires and lifts others."

About Pinnacle TechInsights (www.pinnacletechinsights.com)

Pinnacle TechInsights is a key tool for a company's marketing mix. With more than 125,000 qualified subscribers globally and approximately 342,000 digital subscribers, Pinnacle TechInsights showcases products and solutions across major industries, helping companies grow their client base worldwide.

About IntelliClear (www.intelliclear.com)

IntelliClear is a market research and business consulting firm committed to the delivery of actionable market intelligence to the global IT community. IntelliClear's mission is to bring clarity to IT market intelligence by delivering results-oriented research, responsive industry experience, and effective data synthesis - leading to confident go-to-market plans.

