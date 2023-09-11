ACCESSWIRE Shares How to Build a Newsworthy Newsroom

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / September 11, 2023 / ACCESSWIRE , a newswire service standout that provides regional, national and global news to thousands of clients worldwide, offers its customers the ability to build an online newsroom.

A newsroom is an online information hub that organizes a company's press content, such as contact information, press releases, news articles, blogs, social media posts, multimedia and more.

"Think of a newsroom as an online collection of your most important news that helps your audience and the media learn more about your brand," said Jennifer Hammers, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Issuer Direct.

In its blog post, 5 Tips on how to build a noteworthy online newsroom , ACCESSWIRE covers the five elements companies need to address to build a successful newsroom: Customize

Synchronise

Organize

Prioritize

Analyze "Brands, just like the market, are constantly growing and that's why it's important for organizations to create a digital home for their latest announcements to keep everyone informed of what's happening and what's to come," added Hammers. To learn more about ACCESSWIRE's Online Media Room product offering, visit accesswire.com ### About ACCESSWIRE/Issuer Direct Corporation

Issuer Direct is a leading communications company, providing solutions for both Public Relations and Investor Relations Professionals for over 16 years. Our comprehensive solutions are used by thousands of customers from emerging startups to multi-billion-dollar global brands, ensuring their most important moments are reaching the right audiences, via our industry-leading newswire, IR website solutions, events technology, and compliance solutions. For more information, please visit www.issuerdirect.com .

Issuer Direct Corporation Media Contacts:

Brian R. Balbirnie

+1 919-481-4000

brian.balbirnie@issuerdirect.com

Jennifer Hammers

+1 919-481-4000

jennifer.hammers@issuerdirect.com

SOURCE: ACCESSWIRE

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/782410/accesswire-shares-how-to-build-a-newsworthy-newsroom