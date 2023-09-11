Lupus Disease Statistics worldwide: Drug Development, Clinical Trials, and Market Access | Disease Landscape Insights

LONDON, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The prevalence of autoimmune disorders is increasing at an alarming rate across the globe. One such commonly occurring ailments is the Lupus Disease which is characterized by the occurrence of multisystemic inflammation and abnormal tissue response in various organs. It is typically caused when the immune system begins attacking healthy tissues and organs. The major symptoms experience by lupus patients are inflammation, joint pain, swelling, rashes, kidney issues, fatigue, cognitive problems, and hair loss, among others. The lupus symptoms may vary from person to person, depending on the severity of the disease. According to the Lupus Foundation of America, ~ 5 million individuals are affected by this disease globally.

There are a number of factors triggering the onset of this disease. However, excessive smoking, exposure to environmental contaminants, hormonal defects, and genetic predisposition can be regarded as primary lupus causes.

Key Takeaways:

Nearly 5 million individuals are affected by Lupus Disease globally- Lupus Foundation of America

Primary symptoms of this disease are inflammation, joint pain, swelling, rashes, kidney issues, fatigue, cognitive problems, and hair loss.

This ailment can be detected through a combination of physical, biological, and epidemiological tests.

The Native Americans, Asians, African Americans, and Hispanics are known to be highly vulnerable to Lupus Disease.

Immunosuppressants, monoclonal antibodies, antimalarial medications, and NSAIDs are showing immense potential in Lupus Disease treatment.

Price and Market Access

What are the major types of Lupus Disease?

There are several types of Lupus Disease with systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) being the most common one. Each type of Lupus has its own characteristics and symptoms. Here is an overview of the major types of Lupus-

Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE)- It is regarded as one of the most commonly occurring forms of Lupus. It majorly affects the skin, joints, kidneys, heart, lungs, brain, and blood cells and can cause severe health complications. The Native Americans, Asians, African Americans, and Hispanics are highly affected by SLE.

Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus (CLE)- This type of Lupus mainly occurs in the skin. It is characterized by rashes and lesion which take the form of raised patches, accompanied by scaling and scarring. Discoid Lupus Erythematosus (DLE), Subacute Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus (SCLE), and Acute Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus (ACLE) are the subtypes of CLE.

Drug-Induced Lupus- This type of lupus occurs due to the side effect of certain medications. The severity of this ailment generally gets reduced once that particular medicine is discontinued. Certain antihypertensive drugs and antiseizure medications are known to trigger this condition.

Neonatal & Paediatric Lupus Erythematosus (NLE)- This condition generally affects newborns with mothers diagnosed with Lupus. It is lead to rashes, liver issues, and heart block. But these symptoms are temporary and can be treated with proper therapy and lupus medications.

Insights to the Lupus Disease Diagnostic Landscape:

With growing lupus awareness across the globe, there is an elevating demand for credible and real time diagnostic methods. The increased disease burden has become a cause of concern for various nations, pushing healthcare organizations, medical research centers, and biotech companies to expedite their R&D process to find effective lupus disease diagnostic and treatment solutions. It is evident that autoimmune disorders, when diagnosed at an early stage, show higher chances of recovery. But there is no definitive test for this disease and medical professionals generally recommend multiple tests depending on the symptoms before coming to a conclusion.

This ailment can be detected through a combination of physical, biological, and epidemiological tests. Here are some of the primary lupus diagnosis techniques-

Physical Examination and Medical History- The first and foremost step to diagnosing lupus is taking a detailed medical history along with a physical examination. Here, the symptoms and medical history of the family members are analysed thoroughly by the concerned person. Apart from that a thorough physical examination to look for signs of lupus, such as skin rashes, joint swelling, or oral ulcers is also performed.

Blood Tests- Antinuclear Antibody (ANA) Test, Anti-Double-Stranded DNA (anti-dsDNA) Antibody Test, Anti-Smooth Muscle Antibody Test, Complete Blood Count (CBC), and complement levels test are some of the primary blood tests performed to detect Lupus. Through these tests, healthcare providers can get valuable information about the immune system's activity and the presence of specific antibodies.

Skin and Liver Biopsy- Body tissues often exhibit autoimmune disease symptoms. During biopsy, a minor portion of skin and liver tissue is removed and analysed to determine the presence of Lupus.

Imaging Tests- Chest X-Rays, Ultrasound, and CT scans are generally recommended to assess changes in internal organs like inflammation or lumps. This in turn helps medical professionals to detect autoimmune disorders like Lupus.

Urinanalysis- Lupus disease is known to have a significant impact on the kidney. Through urinalysis, healthcare experts can look for signs of protein or blood in the urine to detect and monitor Lupus disease.

Role of DiseaseLandscape Insights (DLI) in revolutionizing Lupus Treatment Landscape:

Significant improvements in the research and development of lupus disease treatments have been spearheaded by DiseaseLandscape Insights (DLI). Companies in this sector are successfully optimizing their drug development processes through the application of DLI's suggested solutions, resulting in quicker approvals and better outcomes for patients. The healthcare consulting services offered by DLI is indeed helping these players in treatment gap identification, thereby pushing them to develop effective treatment therapeutics for this devasting disease. Notably, immunosuppressants, monoclonal antibodies, antimalarial medications, and NSAIDs are being used with promising results as they show significant promise in reducing the various symptoms associated with this condition, ultimately improving the quality of life for those with lupus.

Further, by seeking assistance from healthcare consultants like DLI, the concerned players can formulate ideal pricing and market access strategies.

The prominent players operating in this vertical are-

Ajanta Pharma Ltd.

Pfizer Ltd.

Abbott pharmaceuticals

Panacea Biotech Ltd.

Neiss Labs Pvt Ltd.

Macleod's Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd.

RPG Life Sciences Ltd.

Kabir Life Sciences

Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Cipla Ltd

Beulah Bio Medics Ltd.

Ipca Laboratories Ltd.

Roche Products India Pvt Ltd.

BMW Pharmaco India Pvt. Ltd.

Asterisk Laboratories India Pvt Ltd.

Wallace Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd.

Syndicate Life Sciences Pvt Ltd.

Novartis India Ltd.

Cian Health Care Pvt Ltd .

Horizion therapeutics

Biogen

The aforementioned players are making extensive efforts to bring about the much-needed transformation in the Lupus Disease detection and treatment landscape. From conducting epidemiology study to developing patent drugs and participating in clinical trials, they are doing it all. The primary aim of these players is to make groundbreaking treatment therapeutics for this devastating disease. Some of these companies have successfully launched anti-lupus disease drugs with the due approval from regulatory authorities like the FDA. Conducting a well strategized product portfolio analysis further helps the players to understand the feasibility of their potential lupus medications in reducing the lupus disease burden across the globe.

How is DLI supporting players during clinical trials?

Clinical trials are an integral part of the drug development and approval process. Proper clinical trial management is crucial for the industry players as it will ensure the efficacy of their potential drugs. These trials serve as a critical bridge between promising laboratory discoveries and the availability of safe and effective treatments for patients. The efficacy, safety, and potential side effects of these drugs are evaluated in these trials before they are approved for commercial use. But before participating in clinical trials, it is essential for the players to ensure if the potential drug is eligible to enter this phase. This is when they opt for clinical trial feasibility analysis through which they can practically determine the likelihood of success in conducting the study. Depending on the feasibility report, the trials are conducted with adherence to the regulatory standards along with other protocols.

The fact that clinical trials are time consuming, resource intensive, and rigorous process cannot be denied. This in turn create significant barriers for the concerned players. DiseaseLandscape Insights with its deep dive expertise in this vertical can not only accelerate the clinical trial process but can minimize the time and resources needed for drug development. DLI's role in expediting clinical trials is indeed a demonstration of the power of data-driven innovation, collaboration, and commitment to advancing healthcare.

Post Launch Phase:

The post launch phase is quite integral for any pharma company as it has the potential to decide the fate of the recently launched drug. It involves numerous activities focussed at assuring the medication's effectiveness and continued success. In this phase, the drug's performance in the real world is deeply monitored. Apart from that, marketing and product distribution strategies are also formulated and applied in this stage with an aim to meet the expected sales target. Patient feedback, adherence to regulatory standards, competitive landscape, and overall patient outcomes are also evaluated to ensure the long-term efficacy and safety of the drugs.

This phase can be quite rigorous for many players and getting a hang of everything within a short time span may seem like Herculean task. That is when they seek the help of expert consultants like DiseaseLandscape Insights. It is worth noting that DLI has been an indispensable partner for Lupus disease drug manufacturers, especially during their post launch phase. Its post launch services extensive cover data analysis, market trends, patient perspectives, and regulatory compliance, assists these players to make informed decisions, optimize strategies, and ultimately improve the post-launch management of Lupus treatments.

Summing Up:

Lupus Disease is an autoimmune disorder that may lead to severe complications if not diagnosed and treated in real time. Inflammation, swelling, joint aches, kidney disorders, liver issues, and rashes, among others are the primary symptoms of this ailment. With significant advancements in the healthcare vertical, medical and pharmaceutical organizations have joined hands to develop effective diagnostic and treatment solutions for this devastating ailment. They are conducing R&D activities and clinical trials, while engaging in other necessary drug development phases with an aim to find a potential cure for the same. DiseaseLandscape Insights has been a helping hand of these players in their endeavours to fight against this dreadful autoimmune disorder. DLI assists its client base in thoroughly understanding this disease, collect and analyze lupus patient information, accelerate clinical trials, in formulating launch and post launch strategies. Alongside, the players can also conduct product pipeline analysis and commercial strategy analysis in real time by procuring these consulting services. The joint effort of DLI and Lupus Disease players is expected to bring about the much-needed transformation in the way Lupus Disease is diagnosed and treated. Medical researchers have also stated that apart from medications or therapies, lifestyle changes also play an indispensable role in reducing lupus complications. Following a proper lupus diet and lupus exercise can bring a huge transformation in the patients.

About Disease Landscape:

Disease Landscape, a pioneering company specializing in Disease Intelligence, Pricing, and Market Access. Utilizing the power of data analytics, Disease Landscape Insights is dedicated to healthcare sector with invaluable, finely crafted insights and recommendations regarding global pricing and market access strategies. As a specialized firm, we are committed to delivering unparalleled insights into pricing and market access, custom-tailored to the healthcare and pharmaceutical industries. Our data-driven solutions and cutting-edge technology position us as your trustworthy partner, offering swift, adaptable, and evidence-based alternatives to traditional market access and pricing research methods.

Our core competencies encompass Market Research Services, Consulting Services, Global Pricing and Market Access, Epidemiology Studies, as well as Product Portfolio and Pipeline Services. Our expertise lies in furnishing comprehensive data intelligence throughout every phase of drug and device research.

