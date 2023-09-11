Regulatory News:

TotalEnergies SE (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE):

Date Total number of

shares Number of voting

rights exercisable

at Shareholders'

meeting August 31, 2023 2,498,264,179 2,407,184,214

A total number of 2,498,264,179 voting rights are attached to the 2,498,264,179 underlying TotalEnergies shares (referred to as 'theoretical voting rights'), including:

91,079,965 voting rights attached to the 91,079,965 TotalEnergies shares held by TotalEnergies SE that cannot be exercised pursuant to the provisions of the Articles L. 225-111 and L. 225-210 of the French Commercial Code.

