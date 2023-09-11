Anzeige
Montag, 11.09.2023
WKN: A1JSDM | ISIN: IS0000020121
NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Hagar hf. - Bond (HAGA 120926 1) admitted to trading on September 12, 2023

Issuer Information                             
1  Issuer:                   Hagar hf.            
2  Org. no:                  6702032120           
3  LEI                     635400TICHH43JJTNP54      
                                        
  Issue Information                              
4  Symbol (Ticker)               HAGA 120926 1          
5  ISIN code                  IS0000035483          
6  CFI code                  DBVUFR             
7  FISN númer                 HAGAR/VAR BD 20260912      
8  Bonds/bills:                Bond              
9  Total issued amount             2.000.000.000 kr.        
10 Total amount previously issued       0                
11 Amount issued at this time         2.000.000.000 kr.        
12 Denomination in CSD             20.000.000 kr.         
13 Listed on Nasdaq Stock Exchange       Yes               
                                        
  Amortization - Cash Flow                          
14 Amortization type              Bullet bond           
15 Amortization type, if other         N/A               
                        ---------------------------------
16 Currency                  ISK               
17 Currency, if other             N/A               
                        ---------------------------------
18 Issue date                 September 12, 2023       
19 First ordinary installment date       September 12, 2026       
20 Total number of installments        1                
21 Installment frequency            Principal paid in one payment at
                         maturity            
22 Maturity date                September 12, 2026       
23 Interest rate                1 M REIBOR +1,30%        
24 Floating interest rate, if applicable    1 M REIBOR           
25 Floating interest rate, if other      N/A               
                        ---------------------------------
26 Premium                   1,3%              
27 Simple/compound interest          Simple Interest         
28 Simple/compound, if other          N/A               
                        ---------------------------------
29 Day count convention            ACT/360             
30 Day count convention, if other       N/A               
                        ---------------------------------
31 Interest from date             September 12, 2023       
32 First ordinary coupon date         October 12, 2023        
33 Coupon frequency              12               
34 Total number of coupon payments       36               
35 If irregular cash flow, then how      N/A               
                        ---------------------------------
36 Dirty price / clean price          Clean price           
37 Clean price quote              N/A               
38 If payment date is a bank holiday, does   Yes               
   payment include accrued interest for days                 
   missing until next business day?                      
                                        
                                        
                                        
  Indexing                                  
39 Indexed                   No               
40 Name of index                N/A               
                        ---------------------------------
41 Daily index or monthly index                        
42 Daily index or monthly index, if other   N/A               
                        ---------------------------------
43 Base index value              N/A               
44 Index base date               N/A               
                                        
  Other Information                              
45 Call option                 No               
46 Put option                 No               
47 Convertible                 No               
48 Credit rating (rating agency, date)     N/A               
                        ---------------------------------
49 Additional information           First interest payment on 12 of 
                         october 2023 and the 12th of  
                         every month thereafter.    
                        ---------------------------------
                                        
                                        
  Admission to Trading                            
50 Registered at CSD              Yes               
51 Securities depository            Nasdaq verðbréfamiðstöð     
52 Date of Application for Admission to    September 11, 2023       
   Trading                                  
53 Date of Approval of Application for     September 11, 2023       
   Admission to Trading                            
54 Date of admission to trading        September 12, 2023       
55 Order book ID                HAGA_120926           
56 Instrument subtype             Corporate Bonds         
57 Market                   Iceland Cash Bond Trading    
58 List population name            ICE_CORPORATE_BONDS       
59 Static volatility guards          No               
60 Dynamic volatility guards          No               
61 MiFIR identifier              BOND - Bonds          
62 Bond type                  CRPB - Corporate Bond
