Cloud DX Inc.: Cloud DX Announces Closing of $3,546,000 Private Placement of Secured Convertible Debentures, and Amendments to Existing Unsecured Convertible Debentures and Warrant Repricing

KITCHENER, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 11, 2023 / Cloud DX Inc. ("Cloud DX" or the "Company") (TSXV:CDX) (OTCQB:CDXFF), is pleased to announce that, further to the Company's news release dated July 11, 2023, it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement offering of 3,546 convertible debentures of the Company (the "Convertible Debentures") at a price of $1,000 per Convertible Debenture for aggregate gross proceeds of $3,546,000 (the "Offering"). The Company expects to close a second tranche for approximate gross proceeds of $454,000 in the coming weeks.

The Convertible Debentures will mature on the date that is 36 months from the date of issuance thereof (the "Maturity Date") and shall bear interest at a rate of 18.0% per annum, payable upon the earlier of the conversion date or the Maturity Date.

The principal amount of the Convertible Debentures will be convertible into units of the Company (the "Units"), at a ratio of 10,000 Units for every $1,000 of Convertible Debentures, at the election of the holder of the Convertible Debentures, at any time prior to the Maturity Date, at a conversion price of C$0.10. Each Unit shall be comprised of one common share (each a "Common Share" and collectively, the "Common Shares") and one common share purchase warrant (the "Warrants"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one additional Common Share at a price of $0.15 per Common Share for a period of 36 months following the closing date of the Offering. The Warrants will be subject to an accelerated expiry provision that allows the Company to accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants to 15-days from delivery of such notice, in the event that the closing price of the Common Shares listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") is greater than $0.30 for twenty (20) consecutive trading days.

The Convertible Debentures shall be secured against all present and after-acquired personal property of the Company, pursuant to a general security agreement (the "GSA") and shall rank pari passu with all current holders of secured debentures of the Company, whether of the same issue or previous issue, as per the terms of the GSA, an intercreditor agreement and debenture indentures of the Company.

To demonstrate continued support of the Company's growth plans, insiders of Cloud DX subscribed for an aggregate of 1,533 Convertible Debentures. B&M Miller Equity Holdings Inc., a company controlled by Brad Miller, a director of the Corporation, subscribed for 426 Convertible Debentures, Dr. Gaurav Puri, a director of the Corporation subscribed for 661 Convertible Debentures, and Dr. Constantine Zachos, a director of the Corporation, subscribed for 446 Convertible Debentures, for total gross proceeds of $1,533,000. Such participation is considered a related party transaction within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The related party transaction is exempt from minority approval, information circular and formal valuation requirements pursuant to the exemptions contained in Section 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101, as neither the fair market value of Convertible Debentures issued to insiders in connection with the Offering nor the consideration paid by the insiders exceeds 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

Prior to the Offering, Dr. Gaurav Puri beneficially owned or exercised control or direction over 10,801,018 Common Shares or 11.68% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares of the Company. Pursuant to the Offering, Dr. Puri acquired control over 661 Convertible Debentures. Upon full conversion of his Convertible Debentures, he would acquire control of 13,220,000 Units, and Dr. Gaurav Puri would beneficially own or exercise control or direction over 37,061,925 Common Shares or 31.21% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on a partially diluted basis if all dilutive securities were exercised. Dr. Puri currently does not have any plan to acquire or dispose of additional securities of the Company. However, Dr. Puri may acquire additional securities of the Company, dispose of some or all of the existing or additional securities he holds or will hold, or may continue to hold his current position, depending on market conditions, reformulation of plans or other relevant factors. The Company will be requesting written consent from the disinterested shareholders for Dr. Gaurav Puri to become a new Control Person (as defined in TSXV policies).

Prior to the Offering, Brad Miller beneficially owned or exercised control or direction over 12,720,894 Common Shares or 13.75% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares of the Company. Pursuant to the Offering, Brad Miller acquired control over 426 Convertible Debentures. Upon full conversion of his Convertible Debentures, he would acquire control over 8,520,000 Units, and Brad Miller would beneficially own or exercise control or direction over 34,792,015 Common Shares or 30.37% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on a partially diluted basis if all dilutive securities were exercised. Mr. Miller currently does not have any plan to acquire or dispose of additional securities of the Company. However, Mr. Miller may acquire additional securities of the Company, dispose of some or all of the existing or additional securities he holds or will hold, or may continue to hold his current position, depending on market conditions, reformulation of plans or other relevant factors. The Company will be requesting written consent from the disinterested shareholders for Brad Miller to become a new Control Person (as defined in TSXV policies).

Prior to the Offering, Dr. Constantine Zachos beneficially owned or exercised control or direction over 2,971,772 Common Shares or 3.21% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares of the Company. Pursuant to the Offering, Dr. Constantine Zachos acquired control over 446 Convertible Debentures. Upon full conversion of his Convertible Debentures, he would acquire control over 8,920,000 Units, and Dr. Constantine Zachos would beneficially own or exercise control or direction over 20,208,742 Common Shares or 18.42% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on a partially diluted basis. Dr. Zachos currently does not have any plan to acquire or dispose of additional securities of the Company. However, Dr. Zachos may acquire additional securities of the Company, dispose of some or all of the existing or additional securities he holds or will hold, or may continue to hold his current position, depending on market conditions, reformulation of plans or other relevant factors.

The foregoing disclosure is being disseminated pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting. Copies of the early warning reports with respect to the foregoing will appear on the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedarplus.ca and may also be obtained by contacting the Company at 647-881-8418 or jay.bedard@clouddx.com.

The Company anticipates using the net proceeds of the Offering for inventory and working capital. In connection with the Offering the Company paid finders' fees totaling $6,080 CAD along with 60,800 broker warrants.

The Convertible Debentures and any securities issuable upon conversion thereof are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance of the Convertible Debentures. The Offering remains subject to final approval by the TSXV.

Amendments to 10% Unsecured Convertible Debentures and 10% Debenture Warrants

The Company is also pleased to announce that further to the news release dated July 11, 2023 it has made the following amendments to $4,207,000 of principal amount of unsecured convertible debentures (the "10% Unsecured Convertible Debentures") issued pursuant to a debenture indenture among the Company and Odyssey Trust Company (the "Trustee") dated October 1, 2021, as amended and supplemented by a supplemental convertible debenture indenture dated January 27, 2022:

increased the interest rate of $4,207,000.00 of principal amount of the 10% Unsecured Convertible Debentures from 10% per annum to 18% per annum;

amended the payment terms of the 10% Unsecured Convertible Debentures, such that interest shall be payable on the earlier of the conversion date and the maturity of the 10% Unsecured Convertible Debentures (as opposed to quarterly), subject to TSXV policies, in the form of (i) Common Shares at a price per Common Share equal to the closing price of the listed Common Shares on the TSXV on the last trading day immediately prior to the maturity date or the conversion date, as applicable or (ii) cash, at the sole discretion of the Company;

amended the conversion price of the 10% Unsecured Convertible Debentures from $0.35 to $0.15 per Common Share;

amended the terms of the 10% Unsecured Convertible Debentures to authorize the principal amount outstanding as at the maturity date, to be repaid by way of issuing Common Shares at a price per Common Share equal to the closing price of the listed Common Shares on the TSXV on the last trading day immediately prior to the maturity date, subject to TSXV approval; and

capitalized all accrued and unpaid interest from January 1, 2023 to March 31, 2023 owed pursuant to the 10% Unsecured Convertible Debentures through the issuance of additional convertible debentures (the "PIK Debentures") on the same terms as the 10% Unsecured Convertible Debentures (collectively, the "10% Unsecured Convertible Debenture Amendments").

Furthermore, the Company has made the following amendments to 6,016,010 common share purchase warrants (the "10% Debenture Warrants") issued together with the 10% Unsecured Convertible Debentures pursuant to a warrant indenture among the Company and the Trustee dated October 1, 2021 and a warrant indenture among the Company and the Trustee dated January 27, 2022:

amended the exercise price of the 10% Debenture Warrants from $0.50 to $0.19 (the " Proposed Exercise Price "); and

"); and amended the terms of the 10% Debenture Warrants to include an accelerated expiry clause such that the exercise period of the 10% Debenture Warrants will be reduced to 30 days from notice thereof, if, for any ten consecutive trading days during the unexpired term of the 10% Debenture Warrants, the closing price of the Common Shares listed on the TSXV exceeds the Proposed Exercise Price by 25% or more (collectively, the "10% Debenture Warrant Amendments").

The 10% Unsecured Convertible Debenture Amendments and the 10% Debenture Warrant Amendments remain subject to receipt of final approval of the TSXV.

More information on the private placement offering pursuant to which the 10% Unsecured Convertible Debentures and the 10% Debenture Warrants were issued can be found in the Company's news releases dated September 1, 2021, October 1, 2021, January 4, 2022, January 13, 2022, January 27, 2022, March 18, 2022 and April 14, 2022.

Certain insiders of the Company hold the 10% Unsecured Convertible Debentures and 10% Debenture Warrants. As a result, the 10% Unsecured Convertible Debenture Amendments and the 10% Debenture Warrant Amendments constitute related-party transactions under MI 61-101. The 10% Unsecured Convertible Debenture Amendments and the 10% Debenture Warrant Amendments are exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 pursuant to sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101 as neither the fair market value of the 10% Unsecured Convertible Debentures and the 10% Debenture Warrants held by insiders, nor the consideration provided therefore exceeds 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

About Cloud DX

Accelerating digital healthcare, Cloud DX is on a mission to make healthcare better for everyone. Our Connected Health TM remote patient monitoring platform is used by healthcare enterprises and care teams across North America to virtually manage chronic disease, enable aging in place, and deliver hospital-quality post-surgical care in the home. Our partners achieve better healthcare and patient outcomes, reduce the need for hospitalization or re-admission, and reduce healthcare delivery costs through more efficient use of resources. Cloud DX is the co-winner of the Qualcomm Tricorder XPRIZE, 2022 Top Innovator by Canadian Business, a 2021 Edison Award winner, a Fast Company "World Changing Idea" finalist, and one of "Canada's Ten Most Prominent Telehealth Providers." Cloud DX is an exclusive partner to Medtronic Canada, Teladoc Health Canada, and Mohawk Medbuy.

For more information on Cloud DX (TSXV:CDX), please visit www.clouddx.com and see the Cloud DX Investor Site

