Damien Marchi has been appointed today Executive Vice-President, Corporate Social Responsibility of Vivendi (Paris:VIV). He reports to the Group's General Management.

This appointment aligns with Vivendi's strong commitments in environmental matters, particularly in reducing carbon footprint, which has recently been approved by the Science-Based Targets initiative (SBTi). It also reflects the Group's desire to contribute to diversity, equal opportunities, and inclusion within the company and in society as a whole, especially through content production and distribution.

Damien Marchi, who is already familiar with the Vivendi group, where he has held various positions over the past nine years, including Senior Vice President, CSR Development, at Vivendi, will work closely with the Management Board and the CSR Directors of all the Group's businesses.

Damien Marchi has been with the Vivendi group since 2014, initially serving as the Global Head of Content at Havas, then as the Director of Marketing and Communication and member of the Executive Committee at Gameloft in 2018, before joining the Vivendi headquarters in 2020, where he has held the position of Senior Vice President, CSR Development since 2021. Prior to that, Damien Marchi worked for several audiovisual production companies in France and abroad at the crossroads of storytelling, digital innovation and societal impact. Winner of an Emmy Award, he also served as the Director of Product Marketing and Innovation, and member of the Executive Committee, at Euronews, and has collaborated with several NGOs, nonprofit organizations and the United Nations in Brussels.

About Vivendi

Since 2014, Vivendi has been building a world-class content, media and communications group. The group owns leading, highly complementary assets in television and movies (Canal+ Group), communications (Havas), magazines (Prisma Media), video games (Gameloft) and live entertainment and ticketing (Vivendi Village). It also owns a global digital content distribution platform (Dailymotion). The combination with Lagardère, subject to the fulfilment of the commitments that Vivendi has proposed to the European Commission, will enable the Group to become the world's third-largest consumer and educational publishing group. Vivendi's various businesses cohesively work together as an integrated industrial group to create greater value. Vivendi is committed to the environment and aims to help mitigate climate change by adopting an approach aligned with the 2015 Paris Agreements. In addition, the group is helping to build more open, inclusive and responsible societies by supporting diverse and inventive creative works, promoting broader access to culture, education and its businesses, and increasing awareness of 21st -century challenges and opportunities. www.vivendi.com

