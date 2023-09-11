Planview positioned highest in execution and furthest in vision

Planview, a leader in Portfolio Management and Value Stream Management, today announced that it was named a Leader in the September 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Adaptive Project Management and Reporting (APMR)1 for the second year in a row, based on its Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute.

According to Gartner, "Leaders have a demonstrable understanding of the wide range of customer needs in the APMR market, largely responsive to the more advanced levels of APMR methodology maturity within their customer base. Leaders actively engage in the market as thought leaders, and help to drive customer success with strong foundational project and work management capabilities coupled with well-defined implementation plans. These vendors have a Completeness of Vision exhibited by their product, marketing and sales capabilities required to drive market acceptance on a global scale."

Download a complimentary copy of the report: https://info.planview.com/gartner-adaptive-pm-reporting-mq-_report_prm_en_reg.html

"We empower organizations to excel by aligning company strategy with team-level work. This drives utmost efficiency and delivers results," said Louise K. Allen, Chief Product Officer at Planview. "With Planview, teams become agile and resilient to evolving challenges, fostering collaboration and the ability to pivot plans and strategies that remain aligned with overarching business objectives. Our data-driven platform facilitates real-time insights, accelerating the ability to prioritize initiatives that drive maximum business value. We equip companies to navigate complexities and achieve sustainable innovation efforts in today's ever-changing business landscape."

To learn more about Planview, go here.

1 Citations

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Planview

Planview has one mission: to build the future of connected work, from ideas to impact. Planview helps organizations accelerate the achievement of what matters most, supporting our customers from need to speed, from passion to progress, and from overhead to optimization. Our connected platform of solutions underpins the business and digital transformations of more than 4,500 customers globally, including 59 of the Fortune 100. Planview empowers enterprises to improve time-to-market and predictability, increase efficiency to unlock capacity, and ensure their most strategic initiatives deliver the desired business outcomes. Learn more about our portfolio at planview.com, and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230911275756/en/

Contacts:

Media Relations for Planview

Natalie Reina

Director of Corp Comms

956-878-9176

natalie.reina@planview.com