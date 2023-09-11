Anzeige
Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 11

11 September 2023

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 185,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 558.629p. The highest price paid per share was 569.000p and the lowest price paid per share was 554.400p. Rightmove purchased these shares through Numis Securities Limited.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0228% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 495,862,568 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 811,193,086. Rightmove holds 11,998,426 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

1338

568.20

08:12:43

1476

568.20

08:12:43

1620

567.80

08:13:18

675

568.40

08:25:54

304

568.40

08:25:54

341

568.40

08:25:54

1215

569.00

08:33:47

358

569.00

08:33:47

644

569.00

08:36:35

771

569.00

08:36:35

283

568.60

08:41:17

1100

568.60

08:41:17

1541

567.00

08:51:46

1475

566.60

08:58:00

776

565.00

09:06:03

39

565.00

09:06:03

616

565.00

09:06:03

14

565.00

09:06:03

486

564.80

09:12:04

1100

564.80

09:12:04

984

564.60

09:14:56

498

564.60

09:14:56

1511

565.20

09:22:56

455

564.80

09:31:41

1063

564.80

09:31:41

781

564.60

09:33:38

630

564.60

09:33:38

1365

564.40

09:37:57

1079

564.60

09:44:13

228

564.60

09:44:13

297

564.60

09:44:13

610

564.60

09:44:39

850

564.60

09:44:39

880

563.20

09:50:05

721

563.20

09:50:05

1023

562.20

09:51:53

485

562.20

09:51:53

1502

561.00

09:53:55

1421

560.60

09:53:55

2448

560.40

09:53:59

1471

560.20

09:54:21

1056

560.20

09:55:09

277

560.20

09:55:09

1112

560.00

09:58:36

507

560.00

09:58:50

1578

559.80

10:02:00

1252

560.20

10:10:44

245

560.20

10:10:44

1498

559.80

10:14:47

1567

560.40

10:19:03

1337

561.00

10:30:12

58

561.00

10:30:12

1460

560.80

10:41:36

429

560.00

10:43:50

372

560.00

10:44:56

739

560.00

10:45:30

280

560.00

10:53:36

1206

560.00

10:53:36

110

559.20

11:05:22

1307

559.20

11:05:22

1454

558.80

11:06:01

1345

558.80

11:09:08

1127

557.80

11:14:14

400

557.80

11:14:14

1408

557.40

11:20:09

398

557.60

11:29:20

1100

557.60

11:29:20

1376

557.20

11:34:41

1442

556.60

11:42:41

46

557.20

11:51:49

1434

557.20

11:51:49

1569

557.40

11:59:09

1626

557.20

11:59:40

648

557.20

12:05:05

901

557.20

12:05:05

973

557.40

12:07:09

80

557.40

12:07:09

487

557.40

12:07:09

1610

556.80

12:14:47

507

556.60

12:20:27

394

556.60

12:20:27

1626

556.60

12:29:00

21

556.80

12:38:36

1334

556.80

12:38:36

1596

557.00

12:51:15

1041

556.60

12:54:20

447

556.60

12:54:20

1619

557.20

13:10:33

300

557.00

13:11:51

1215

557.00

13:11:51

754

557.60

13:18:26

624

557.60

13:18:26

1477

556.80

13:24:24

135

556.80

13:24:24

1623

556.80

13:30:21

1352

556.40

13:40:25

1577

557.40

13:53:13

1625

557.20

13:53:18

1442

557.00

13:53:34

1770

557.00

13:55:32

1589

557.00

13:55:41

1585

557.60

14:00:00

1629

557.40

14:00:00

533

557.00

14:01:30

974

557.00

14:01:30

1486

557.60

14:10:12

820

557.40

14:10:22

716

557.40

14:10:22

1379

557.40

14:13:02

1323

557.60

14:17:07

588

557.40

14:20:11

326

557.40

14:20:11

1498

557.60

14:28:01

1497

557.40

14:28:34

152

557.40

14:28:34

1600

557.20

14:28:41

1449

556.40

14:31:25

1571

556.20

14:31:25

1496

555.40

14:33:04

1420

555.80

14:36:10

1320

555.60

14:37:30

1411

555.40

14:38:56

1351

555.40

14:42:01

48

555.60

14:45:22

1313

555.60

14:45:22

1397

555.60

14:45:22

1416

554.40

14:50:45

1535

554.60

14:53:22

1341

554.80

14:57:22

783

554.80

14:57:22

750

554.80

14:57:22

1545

554.40

14:59:21

1364

554.60

15:02:26

1522

554.80

15:05:48

1588

554.60

15:07:29

650

554.60

15:08:01

547

555.20

15:11:46

1019

555.20

15:11:46

1370

555.00

15:13:14

293

555.00

15:13:14

760

555.60

15:14:40

78

555.60

15:14:40

309

555.60

15:14:40

399

555.60

15:14:40

1575

555.80

15:18:06

1551

555.80

15:23:21

1379

555.80

15:24:41

532

556.00

15:26:38

1071

556.00

15:26:38

1522

555.80

15:26:39

236

556.00

15:30:16

595

556.00

15:30:16

720

556.00

15:30:16

1387

555.60

15:31:42

335

556.20

15:40:21

647

556.20

15:40:21

1822

556.20

15:40:31

1041

556.20

15:41:37

826

557.00

15:42:19

764

557.00

15:42:19

81

557.00

15:42:20

1406

557.00

15:42:20

558

557.00

15:45:08

915

557.00

15:45:08

1554

557.80

15:48:55

1340

558.00

15:54:00

276

558.00

15:54:00

1447

557.80

15:54:00

1229

557.80

15:57:05

258

557.80

15:57:05

1589

557.60

15:57:43

1527

557.80

16:00:44

1594

557.40

16:03:11

1605

557.20

16:07:05

179

557.20

16:07:05

247

557.20

16:07:05

595

557.20

16:07:05

595

557.20

16:07:05

1576

557.20

16:11:33

384

557.40

16:15:25

595

557.40

16:15:25

598

557.40

16:15:25

1575

557.20

16:15:27

595

557.80

16:20:08

283

557.80

16:20:08

918

557.80

16:21:08

674

557.80

16:21:08

1747

558.00

16:23:54

550

558.00

16:23:54


