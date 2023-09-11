HackerNoon Launches Mobile App, Bringing Tech News Anytime, Anywhere

Available on both iOS and Android platforms starting September 11, 2023, the app is designed to empower tech enthusiasts and anyone interested in the rapidly evolving tech landscape by offering them all the same functionalities as the HackerNoon.com website.

EDWARDS, CO / ACCESSWIRE / September 11, 2023 / HackerNoon, the independent publishing platform, is pleased to announce the launch of the HackerNoon App, a purpose-built companion for tech enthusiasts and developers who want to remain engaged with their favorite content anytime, anywhere.

Available on both iOS and Android platforms starting September 11, 2023, the app is designed to empower tech enthusiasts and anyone interested in the rapidly evolving tech landscape by offering them all the same functionalities as the HackerNoon.com website, including the ability to engage in polls, listening to audio, and discovering content personalized to their tastes.

With the newly launched app, readers can expect to:

Dive into HackerNoon's extensive library of original stories and user-generated content covering the latest tech trends, coding insights, and startup stories. Listen to Audio on the Go: The app reads stories aloud, keeping readers informed while they're on the move.

The HackerNoon App caters to the modern tech-savvy audience, offering a convenient and accessible way to stay updated on the latest tech trends. Whether they're an experienced technologist or simply curious about the tech world, the HackerNoon App is readers' passport to a richer tech experience.

Download the HackerNoon App on your favorite App Store. Click here to download for iOS or here for Android.

About HackerNoon:

HackerNoon is a global platform built for technologists to read, write, and publish. With an open and international community of 45,000+ contributing writers and 4,000,000+ curious monthly readers, HackerNoon is at the forefront of technology storytelling. Founded in 2016, HackerNoon is an independent technology publishing platform run by David Smooke and Linh Dao Smooke.

