Growth99 Announces Stellar 3rd Quarter Performance and Exciting New Developments

SALT LAKE CITY, UT / ACCESSWIRE / September 11, 2023 / Growth99, a premier name in digital solutions tailored for medical practices, proudly announces its outstanding results for the third quarter of 2023. As a leading healthcare practice management solutions provider, Growth99 has consistently focused on innovation, customer satisfaction, and market growth. These core values have propelled the company to set unprecedented industry standards. Their expanding client base now boasts over 800+ practices and 1,500+ providers. This impressive reach underscores Growth99's position as the preferred choice in healthcare management.

Key 3rd Quarter Highlights

Growth99 continues to make significant strides in its mission to revolutionize healthcare practice management. Their AI-powered communication tools, including Auto-Generated SMS Assist and Email Assist, have transformed how patients and providers communicate. The 2 Way SMS feature adds another layer to this seamless interaction. Strategic partnerships have also been a cornerstone of Growth99's success; their integrations with a few notables and their status as a Zapier Partner ensure that clients have access to the best tools available. Self-service websites empower practices to manage online presence, while advanced AI tools facilitate patient acquisition through targeted social media and Google Ads.

Growth99 has added multiple specialized services to its offerings in the healthcare industry, including but not limited to Eyecare, Podiatry, Cardiology, Orthopedic, Pain Management, ENT, and many more. By expanding specialties, Growth99 can extend its solutions to a broader audience, providing technology, software, and marketing solutions to numerous verticals. With the continuous AI and technological advancements of their proprietary CRM, Growth99+, marketing automation and patient acquisition are increasingly more lucrative and efficient for the practices in which Growth99 partners.

The company's commitment to excellence extends beyond its products and services. Growth99 has invested in enhanced SEO strategies and a dedicated Lead Generation Team to help clients rank higher on search engines and attract more potential patients. They are also exploring new verticals, as evidenced by their new specialty test page. Growth99 has been a Platinum Partner with AmSpa for three consecutive years and is a key sponsor for Aesthetic Next. Growth99 is preparing to attend the Global Aesthetics Conference 2023, FACEit Live 2023, and the AmSpa Medical Spa Show 2024, and has participated in several other industry events like Aesthetic Next 5.0, SCALE Music City 2023, and the Medical Spa Show 2023.

Internally, the team has grown to over 200 dedicated members, all focused on delivering unparalleled service. A new Security Department has been established to safeguard customer data, and a specialized UX Research Team has been formed to enhance user experience. Lastly, in line with their commitment to patient privacy, their virtual consultation tools are fully HIPPA-compliant, ensuring secure and confidential patient-provider interactions.

Growth99's CEO Cameron Hemphill commented, "This quarter's achievements are a testament to our team's dedication and commitment to our clients. We're excited about the future and constantly innovate to serve our clients better."

