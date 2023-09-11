The Leadership Development Group Releases Talent Retention Strategy Guide Sharing Approaches to Identify, Engage, and Empower Top Talent

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 11, 2023 / The healthcare sector is grappling with a talent retention crisis. This year alone, hospital CEO exits surged by 58%, necessitating rapid succession planning. The healthcare industry experienced a 22.7% annual turnover rate last year. The toll is substantial, impacting financial metrics, patient satisfaction, and even patient safety. The Leadership Development Group's, (TLD Group), new guide, Talent Retention Strategies offers several approaches to enhance retention by identifying, engaging, and empowering top talent. The actionable tools and surveys serve as catalysts for these strategies, ensuring their seamless integration into a team's unique needs and the broader organizational context.

"We are committed to enhancing the success of leaders and their teams by aligning passion with organizational purpose and assisting them in identifying their unique talents to unlock their fullest potential," said Tracy Duberman, PhD, President and CEO of The Leadership Development (TLD) Group. "We encourage our clients to ask themselves important questions such as 'How do we create an environment where team members remain engaged, interested, and excited about their work?' We know implementing engagement strategies such as career development opportunities including executive coaching, strategic succession management, and leadership academies is an important way to ensure employees remain interested and committed to their work and organizations."

Through investments in well-designed, well-executed leadership development solutions, leaders can improve employee engagement and satisfaction, which can lead to reduced turnover rates and improved organizational performance. In fact, research from Gallup found that teams who have participated in leadership development score in the top 20% of engagement and have 59% less turnover. A recent LinkedIn Global Talent Trends Report makes it clear that employees value their company's investment in their development. According to the report, employees believe that professional development is the number-one way to improve company culture and enhance overall job satisfaction.

TLD Group's Talent Retention Strategy Guide provides simple tools for understanding the critical leadership attributes needed to drive an organization's strategy forward. Leadership success profiles outline the essential qualities that are vital to success in any given role or function and provide a roadmap for leaders to identify, assess, and develop talent. For additional information, and to download the Talent Retention Strategies Guide, click here.

The Leadership Development Group is a global coaching and talent development consulting firm. Through its bespoke leadership solutions, TLD Group ignites leaders, teams, and organizations to align their passion to purpose to transform the healthcare industry. TLD Group works with the most influential players in the industry --- providers, payers, health systems, pharmaceutical companies, policymakers, health-adjacent, and those looking to disrupt. TLD Group's talent development solutions create leaders who are collaborative change agents capable of executing mission-critical organizational strategies.

