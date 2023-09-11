NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Hagar hf. - Bond (HAGA 120926 1) admitted to trading on September 12, 2023

Issuer Information 1 Issuer: Hagar hf. 2 Org. no: 6702032120 3 LEI 635400TICHH43JJTNP54 Issue Information 4 Symbol (Ticker) HAGA 120926 1 5 ISIN code IS0000035483 6 CFI code DBVUFR 7 FISN númer HAGAR/VAR BD 20260912 8 Bonds/bills: Bond 9 Total issued amount 2.000.000.000 kr. 10 Total amount previously issued 0 11 Amount issued at this time 2.000.000.000 kr. 12 Denomination in CSD 20.000.000 kr. 13 Listed on Nasdaq Stock Exchange Yes Amortization - Cash Flow 14 Amortization type Bullet bond 15 Amortization type, if other N/A --------------------------------- 16 Currency ISK 17 Currency, if other N/A --------------------------------- 18 Issue date September 12, 2023 19 First ordinary installment date September 12, 2026 20 Total number of installments 1 21 Installment frequency Principal paid in one payment at maturity 22 Maturity date September 12, 2026 23 Interest rate 1 M REIBOR +1,30% 24 Floating interest rate, if applicable 1 M REIBOR 25 Floating interest rate, if other N/A --------------------------------- 26 Premium 1,3% 27 Simple/compound interest Simple Interest 28 Simple/compound, if other N/A --------------------------------- 29 Day count convention ACT/360 30 Day count convention, if other N/A --------------------------------- 31 Interest from date September 12, 2023 32 First ordinary coupon date October 12, 2023 33 Coupon frequency 12 34 Total number of coupon payments 36 35 If irregular cash flow, then how N/A --------------------------------- 36 Dirty price / clean price Clean price 37 Clean price quote N/A 38 If payment date is a bank holiday, does Yes payment include accrued interest for days missing until next business day? Indexing 39 Indexed No 40 Name of index N/A --------------------------------- 41 Daily index or monthly index 42 Daily index or monthly index, if other N/A --------------------------------- 43 Base index value N/A 44 Index base date N/A Other Information 45 Call option No 46 Put option No 47 Convertible No 48 Credit rating (rating agency, date) N/A --------------------------------- 49 Additional information First interest payment on 12 of october 2023 and the 12th of every month thereafter. --------------------------------- Admission to Trading 50 Registered at CSD Yes 51 Securities depository Nasdaq verðbréfamiðstöð 52 Date of Application for Admission to September 11, 2023 Trading 53 Date of Approval of Application for September 11, 2023 Admission to Trading 54 Date of admission to trading September 12, 2023 55 Order book ID HAGA_120926_1 56 Instrument subtype Corporate Bonds 57 Market Iceland Cash Bond Trading 58 List population name ICE_CORPORATE_BONDS 59 Static volatility guards No 60 Dynamic volatility guards No 61 MiFIR identifier BOND - Bonds 62 Bond type CRPB - Corporate Bond