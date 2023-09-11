Ericsson Named a Best Place To Work for Disability Inclusion

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 11, 2023 / Ericsson

Ericsson was recently named a Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion in The Disability Equality Index® (DEI). The DEI is a comprehensive benchmarking tool to measure disability workplace inclusion. It is a joint initiative of the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD), the nation's largest disability rights organization, and Disability:IN, the global business disability inclusion network.

"Creating a diverse and inclusive organization is core to our values at Ericsson," said Kevin Marcellus, Head of People for Ericsson North America. "We believe that diverse, inclusive teams drive performance and innovation, creating great business value. We strive to reach and support all communities to create a space that encourages a diversity of perspectives - and it's important that we do this for our people, our customers and for our society."

"Businesses have the power to drive the global advancement of disability inclusion, and we're thrilled to see more companies than ever leverage the Disability Equality Index to measure their progress. We recognize these top-scoring companies as a 'Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion' for their passion and efforts to lead the way in creating greater equity for people with disabilities in the workplace, marketplace, and supply chain," said Jill Houghton, President and CEO of Disability:IN.

The DEI measures culture and leadership, enterprise-wide access, employment practices (benefits, recruitment, employment, education, retention and advancement, accommodations), community engagement, supplier diversity, and non-U.S. operations.

Ericsson has continued to improve its score after developing a benchmark in 2021 with the DEI. Since that benchmark, examples of improvements include verifying and improving policies related to accessibility at our campuses and emergency preparedness practices. This year, the company launched its Disability+ community in order to create an environment that advocates for individuals and communities with diverse abilities.

"Our people are empowered and encouraged to cooperate and collaborate together with a mission to advocate for causes that are important to us and the wider community," said Chris Ranucci, co-lead of Ericsson's Disability+ community. "Hence the creation of our Disability+ community which is dedicated to educating, supporting, and advocating for individuals and communities with diverse abilities. We are playing an active and critical role in creating an empathetic workplace by raising awareness of disability challenges, neurodiversity and mental health issues that our friends and colleagues may be facing."

"These top-scoring companies understand deeply that people with disabilities represent a tremendous source of talent and innovation for their workforce and market share for their brands, and they are trailblazers in our journey towards full disability inclusion in business," said Maria Town, President and CEO of AAPD.

About Ericsson

Ericsson enables communications service providers and enterprises to capture the full value of connectivity. The company's portfolio spans the following business areas: Networks, Cloud Software and Services, Enterprise Wireless Solutions, Global Communications Platform, and Technologies and New Businesses. It is designed to help our customers go digital, increase efficiency and find new revenue streams. Ericsson's innovation investments have delivered the benefits of mobility and mobile broadband to billions of people globally. Ericsson stock is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and on Nasdaq New York. www.ericsson.com

About the Disability Equality Index®

The Disability Equality Index (DEI) is a comprehensive benchmarking tool that helps companies build a roadmap of measurable, tangible actions that they can take to achieve disability inclusion and equality. Each company receives a score, on a scale of zero (0) to 100, with those earning 80 and above recognized as a "Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion."

The DEI is a joint initiative of the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD), the nation's largest disability rights organization, and Disability:IN, the global business disability inclusion network, to collectively advance the inclusion of people with disabilities. The organizations are complementary and bring unique strengths that make the project relevant and credible to corporations and the disability community. The tool was developed by the DEI Advisory Committee, a diverse group of business leaders, policy experts, and disability advocates. Learn more at: www.DisabilityEqualityIndex.org.

About the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD)

AAPD is a convener, connector, and catalyst for change, increasing the political and economic power for people with disabilities. As a national cross-disability rights organization AAPD advocates for full civil rights for the 60+ million Americans with disabilities. Learn more at: www.aapd.com.

About Disability:IN®

Disability:IN is a global organization driving disability inclusion and equality in business. More than 500 corporations partner with Disability:IN to create long-term business and social impact through the world's most comprehensive disability inclusion benchmarking and reporting tool, the Disability Equality Index (DEI); best-in-class conferences and programs; expert counsel and engagement; and public policy leadership. Join us at disabilityin.org/AreYouIN AreYouIN.

Ericsson employees, Chris Ranucci and Donna Erhardt, accepting the award at the Disability:IN National Conference & Expo

