Fusion Medical Staffing: Fusion Appoints Corey Watton as President and CEO

The company's former CFO will steer the company in its next chapter

OMAHA, NE / ACCESSWIRE / September 11, 2023 / Fusion today announces Corey Watton as the company's next President and CEO. In his role, Watton will oversee Fusion's three business units - Fusion Medical Staffing, Fusion Marketplace, and Fusion Workforce Solutions - and lead the company into its next chapter as it strives to continually fulfill its core purpose: to ensure everyone they touch has a better life.

Watton joined Fusion in 2019, serving as the company's Chief Financial Officer. During the last four years, he was instrumental in steering the company and improving its financial and operational results, as well as its impact on employees, traveling healthcare professionals, and patients.

"Corey's impact and abilities extend far beyond the financial world, as he's proven to be a wise strategist, a decisive leader, and a strong communicator," said Sam Wageman, Fusion's Founder and Executive Advisor. "Corey believes in Fusion and in our people and embodies our values as a humble, driven, and positive leader. "

Prior to joining Fusion, Watton served in various financial leadership roles at Home Instead Senior Care International, including Chief Financial Officer. He was a partner at Lutz & Co., spending more than a dozen years there. Watton is a CPA and a graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Watton succeeds outgoing President and CEO Steve Koesters, who joined the company in 2018 and led the company through its most challenging and vibrant era. Under his leadership, Fusion successfully navigated the COVID-19 pandemic, enhanced the employee experience and benefits programs, and grew Fusion to be one of the country's top 20 healthcare staffing companies.

"I am immensely grateful for Steve's leadership, vision, and true care and love for Fusion's people," Wageman shared. "Steve led us through the most unprecedented challenges and growth we've ever seen. He did it with enthusiasm and integrity, staying true to our values of being humble, driven, and positive. I appreciate Steve's unwavering commitment and his many contributions to Fusion."

Founded in 2009, Fusion will celebrate its fourteenth anniversary in the fall of 2023.

About Fusion:

Fusion is an Omaha-based healthcare company working to improve the clinician and patient experience from multiple angles. The company consists of three business units: Fusion Medical Staffing, Fusion Marketplace, and Fusion Workforce Solutions, which simplify processes for healthcare travelers and facilities so they can focus on what really matters: patient care. Fusion employees strive to stay humble, driven, and positive.

