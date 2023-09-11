Dunlop Sports Americas: Minjee Lee Wins Kroger Queen City Championship for Ninth LPGA Title

LPGA's Kroger Queen City Championship ended in a two-hole playoff, where Minjee Lee claimed her first victory of the season.

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 11, 2023 / Earning her first victory of the season in a thrilling playoff, Minjee Lee was able to close out the Kroger Queen City Championship in Cincinnati for her ninth LPGA Tour title playing a full bag of Srixon/Cleveland golf clubs and Z-STAR golf ball.









Holding the 54-hole lead by two strokes after a scorching 7-under 65 in round three, Lee carded a final round 1-under par 71 to force her way into a playoff. After two pars on the first playoff hole, the competitors headed to the 18th for a second time where Lee capitalized on her approach shot, hitting it to three feet and securing the birdie. After the round, she spoke about her resilience in key moments and the ability to close tournaments.

"I just have a lot of grit coming down the stretch, I never give up, and I like to think I'm always putting pressure on my opponents and not giving it up too easily," said Lee. "I have great fight in me and a lot of resilience."

Lee had a strong day from tee to green, hitting 12 of 14 fairways with the Srixon ZX7 Driver and 14 greens in regulation with Srixon ZX7 Mk II Irons. She ranks third on the LPGA Tour this season hitting close to 74% of greens in regulation, continuing her precise iron play that carried her to two wins the previous season including the U.S. Open. Lee's next start will be at the Buick LPGA in Shanghai.

To learn more about the product Minjee Lee used to win the Kroger Queen City Championship

