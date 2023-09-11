Daniel Neiditch 'Drive and Lunch' Auction to Benefit First Responder Families

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 11, 2023 / In honor of the 22nd anniversary of the September 11th attacks, New York City real estate mogul Daniel Neiditch will host a "Drive and Lunch" charity auction to benefit the NYS Honorary Fire Chiefs Association, raising funds for fallen firefighters' families for scholarships. The winning bidder will earn the chance to adventure through the heart of New York City alongside Neiditch in a one-of-a-kind Lamborghini Aventador Roadster.

The auctioned event will entail a trip through New York's Upper West Side down to the iconic Battery Park, culminating in a power lunch like no other. Mr. Neiditch, President of River 2 River Realty, will divulge valuable trade secrets, dive deep into the world of real estate investment, and uncover the strategies that have helped propel his success.

Neiditch is a longtime proponent of advocacy and stewardship within the New York community; he serves as an on-call emergency first responder and an Honorary Fire Chief for New York State. He is also dedicated to fostering collaboration between nonprofits and local government.

Bidding on the event begins today, September 11, 2023. Don't miss your chance to be part of this extraordinary experience to honor true New York heroes and their families along the way.

For further details, you can visit https://www.charitybuzz.com/catalog_items/auction-lamborghini-drive-lunch-with-real-estate-mogul-2771900

About River 2 River Realty:

River 2 River Realty, led by Daniel Neiditch, is comprised of an outstanding team of professionals who have a fine-tuned understanding of the real estate market and are dedicated to serving clients with exceptional care.

