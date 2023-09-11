Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 12.09.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 697 internationalen Medien
Nachfrageboom bei Silber! Hightech Branche on fire und nichts geht ohne Silber!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
11.09.2023 | 23:02
116 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Daniel Neiditch 'Drive and Lunch' Auction to Benefit First Responder Families

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 11, 2023 / In honor of the 22nd anniversary of the September 11th attacks, New York City real estate mogul Daniel Neiditch will host a "Drive and Lunch" charity auction to benefit the NYS Honorary Fire Chiefs Association, raising funds for fallen firefighters' families for scholarships. The winning bidder will earn the chance to adventure through the heart of New York City alongside Neiditch in a one-of-a-kind Lamborghini Aventador Roadster.

The auctioned event will entail a trip through New York's Upper West Side down to the iconic Battery Park, culminating in a power lunch like no other. Mr. Neiditch, President of River 2 River Realty, will divulge valuable trade secrets, dive deep into the world of real estate investment, and uncover the strategies that have helped propel his success.

Neiditch is a longtime proponent of advocacy and stewardship within the New York community; he serves as an on-call emergency first responder and an Honorary Fire Chief for New York State. He is also dedicated to fostering collaboration between nonprofits and local government.

Bidding on the event begins today, September 11, 2023. Don't miss your chance to be part of this extraordinary experience to honor true New York heroes and their families along the way.

For further details, you can visit https://www.charitybuzz.com/catalog_items/auction-lamborghini-drive-lunch-with-real-estate-mogul-2771900

About River 2 River Realty:
River 2 River Realty, led by Daniel Neiditch, is comprised of an outstanding team of professionals who have a fine-tuned understanding of the real estate market and are dedicated to serving clients with exceptional care.

Contact Information
Dan Neiditch
Marketing Department, River 2 River Realty
info@river2riverrealty.com
646-416-6846

SOURCE: River 2 River Realty

.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/783006/daniel-neiditch-drive-and-lunch-auction-to-benefit-first-responder-families

Megatrend Künstliche Intelligenz
Steigen Sie jetzt ein und nutzen Sie die einmalige Chance, die Ihnen die KI-Revolution bietet! Wir zeigen Ihnen 3 ETFs für zukunftsorientierte Anleger.
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.