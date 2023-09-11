Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - September 11, 2023) - In its relentless pursuit of excellence and commitment to enhancing client service, ICEBERG Financial is proud to announce the grand opening of its "Concierge Office" located in the heart of Dubai. This development comes on the heels of the successful inauguration of its administrative office in the Barsha zone of Dubai in May 2023.





Sama Tower

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9959/179603_sama_tower.jpg

Situated at Sama Tower on Sheikh Zayed Road, the new state-of-the-art facility signifies ICEBERG Financial's continuous growth trajectory and its unwavering dedication to its clients. The concierge office is uniquely positioned to serve over 20 clients daily, showcasing the brand's robust capability to cater to the burgeoning demand for its top-tier financial consultancy services.

"We recognized the need to provide our clients with a comprehensive, one-stop solution, and our Concierge Office is precisely that. This space allows us to interact more closely with our clients, understand their financial aspirations better, and deliver solutions tailored to their unique needs," said Sarah Travis, Public Relation Manager at ICEBERG Financial.

As an added convenience for its esteemed clientele, ICEBERG Financial has integrated an effortless appointment-booking system on its website. Clients can now secure a slot with a financial consultant at the touch of a button, ensuring a seamless and efficient service experience when they visit the Concierge Office.

The launch of the Concierge Office stands as a testament to ICEBERG Financial's strategic vision. Having recently expanded its footprint with the Barsha zone office just a few months ago, this new addition further solidifies its position as a market leader. It underscores the firm's ambition and capability, not just in terms of physical presence, but also in its capacity to serve more clients and bolster its reputation as a dependable investment consultancy firm in Dubai.

"Our recent expansions, especially the Concierge Office, highlight our proactive approach to growth and client service. We are more than just a financial service provider; we are partners in our clients' financial journeys, and our aim is to be the most reliable at every step," remarked Ivan Jovalek, Head Of Operation at ICEBERG Financial.

ICEBERG Financial invites clients, partners, and members of the press to visit its new Concierge Office. Witness firsthand the embodiment of commitment, innovation, and excellence that ICEBERG Financial brings to the investment consultancy landscape of Dubai.

For appointments and more information, visit Https://ICEBERG.Financial.

For further information, press inquiries, or to schedule interviews, please contact:

Media Contacts:

Name: Public Relation (Sarah Travis)

Website: https://iceberg.financial/

Business email: pr@iceberg.financial

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/179603