LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, listed Guarantee (TEE) on September 11, 2023. For all users of LBank Exchange, the TEE/USDT trading pair officially became available for trading at 6:00 UTC on September 11, 2023.





Guarantee (TEE) employs various cryptocurrency trading strategies, including day trading and algorithmic trading, with a focus on high-market-cap and stable markets, reinvesting the proceeds to enhance the value of Guarantee tokens.

Introducing Guarantee

LBank Exchange is thrilled to announce the listing of Guarantee (TEE), specializing in cryptocurrency trading, utilizing various strategies like day trading, swing trading, and algorithmic trading. Cryptocurrency Tradescape aims to capitalize on the growing cryptocurrency market by offering diverse strategies for different risk levels. They focus on high-market-cap and stable markets, using a reliable strategy developed by the TEE team, and reinvest to increase the value of Guarantee token.

In response to the rapid growth of digital assets and the challenges posed by market volatility, this ecosystem combines cutting-edge automated trading algorithms, community-driven insights, and a robust trading infrastructure. TEE's confidence in the value of their token is evident through their commitment to proving their algorithm's effectiveness and increasing the value of Guarantee tokens. They emphasize stringent risk management practices, including stop-loss orders and portfolio diversification.

Their trading strategy is anchored in markets with high capitalization and stability, guided by reliable back-testing metrics and oscillators developed by the TEE team. TEE's approach integrates advanced trading algorithms driven by artificial intelligence and machine learning, enabling precise and timely trades while reducing emotional biases. This strategy leverages optimized trading decisions.

TEE token prioritizes research and a long-term perspective. Thorough cryptocurrency research is conducted, taking into account use cases, market trends, and potential risks. To safeguard against significant risks, they balance account holdings and store a substantial portion of cryptocurrencies in offline cold wallets. TEE token's roadmap revolves around possibly doubling token value annually in the high-risk cryptocurrency market, demonstrating their commitment to generating results and ensuring asset value continues to rise for TEE token holders.

About TEE Token

Based on TRC20, TEE has a total supply of 10 billion (i.e. 10,000,000,000). The token distribution encompasses staking, random sales, events, swaps, and more. It was listed on LBank Exchange at 6:00 UTC on September 11, 2023. Investors who are interested in TEE can easily buy and sell it on LBank Exchange.

Learn More about TEE Token:

Official Website: https://guarantee.trading/

Contract: https://tronscan.org/#/token20/TQX4NJaSspcjXWUDHMgjcejRZ7k1VojNLz

Twitter: https://twitter.com/guaranteeTrade

Telegram: https://t.me/tee_trading

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 9 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute to the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

Start Trading Now: lbank.com

