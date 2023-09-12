Horizonte Minerals Plc Announces Passing of Former Chair and Co-Founder

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / September 12, 2023 / Horizonte Minerals Plc (AIM:HZM)(TSX:HZM) ("Horizonte" or the "Company") with deep sadness, regrets to announce the passing of David Hall, the Company's co-founder and former Chairman.

The Board extends its deepest condolences to the Hall family and would like to thank David for his leadership and the integral part he played in the establishment, development, and growth of Horizonte Minerals. We will carry on with his vision and honour his legacy.

David began his career studying Geology at Trinity College Dublin and during his early career spent time in Africa, Europe and the Middle East. He went on to become AngloGold's South American Exploration Manager before establishing numerous junior exploration and development companies, including Horizonte Minerals.

Jeremy Martin, CEO, commented: "It is with great sadness to inform shareholders of the passing of David Hall. David was a much admired and highly respected professional in the mining industry having worked as an economic geologist in more than 60 countries over a 40-year career. He was instrumental in the founding of Horizonte Minerals and will be missed by all that knew him. On behalf of the board of directors, management and staff of Horizonte, our deepest sympathies are with David's family and friends during this time."

ABOUT HORIZONTE MINERALS

Horizonte Minerals Plc (AIM/TSX: HZM) is developing two 100%-owned, Tier 1 projects in Pará state, Brazil - the Araguaia Nickel Project and the Vermelho Nickel-Cobalt Project. Both projects are high-grade, low-cost, with low carbon emission intensities and are scalable. Araguaia is under construction with first metal scheduled for 1Q 2024. When fully ramped up with Line 1 and Line 2, Araguaia is forecast to produce 29,000 tonnes of nickel per year. Vermelho is at feasibility study stage and is expected to supply nickel to the critical metals market. Horizonte's combined production profile of over 60,000 tonnes of nickel per year positions the Company as a globally significant nickel producer. Horizonte's top three shareholders are La Mancha Investments S.à r.l., Glencore Plc and Orion Resource Partners LLP.

