12th September 2023

PERNOD RICARD SUCCESSFULLY COMPLETES BOND ISSUANCE:

€1.35 BILLION IN 2 TRANCHES

Amount (EUR) Maturity Settlement Coupon Yield Re-offer spread 600,000,000 15 September 2027 15 September 2023 3.75% 3.780% 45 bp 750,000,000 15 September 2033 15 September 2023 3.75% 3.931% 75 bp

Pernod Ricard (Paris:RI), the long-term senior debt of which is rated Baa1 (stable outlook) by Moody's and BBB+ (stable outlook) by Standard Poor's, has today set the terms of its new Euro-denominated bond issue for an aggregate amount of €1.35 billion across 4-Year and 10-Year tranches.

The favorable market conditions and the positive reception from investors to the issuance allowed Pernod Ricard to price the issuance at a coupon of 3.75% on both tranches.

The net proceeds of this issuance will be used for general corporate purposes of Pernod Ricard.

Placement was made across qualified investors.

An application will be made for the bonds to be admitted to trading on Euronext Paris.

The Bonds are expected to be rated Baa1 by Moody's and BBB+ by Standard Poor's.

Barclays, BNP Paribas, CIC, ING, Morgan Stanley, Santander, SMBC and HSBC, ICBC, Wells Fargo were the Joint Bookrunners of this bond issue.

About Pernod Ricard

Pernod Ricard is a worldwide leader in the spirits and wine industry, blending traditional craftsmanship, state-of-the-art brand development, and global distribution technologies. Our prestigious portfolio of premium to luxury brands includes Absolut vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, and The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur and Mumm and Perrier-Jouët champagnes. Our mission is to ensure the long-term growth of our brands with full respect for people and the environment, while empowering our employees around the world to be ambassadors of our purposeful, inclusive and responsible culture of authentic conviviality. Pernod Ricard's consolidated sales amounted to 12,137 million in fiscal year FY23.

Pernod Ricard is listed on Euronext (Ticker: RI; ISIN Code:FR0000120693) and is part of the CAC 40 and Eurostoxx 50 indices.

