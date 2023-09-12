Kick-off to Innovation: Ingenico and AVEM score big by equipping French Stadiums

PARIS , Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ingenico, the global leader in payment solutions, is delighted to announce its partnership with AVEM, French leader in providing banks, merchants, and retailers with payment systems, to equip French Rugby stadiums starting from September 2023.

During any rugby event, we celebrate more than sportsmanship, but also hospitality and innovation. Ingenico is proud to contribute to this celebration through its partner AVEM, by playing a crucial role in enhancing the fan experience and ensuring seamless and secure payment solutions throughout any tournament, aligning with the spirit of rugby, which values teamwork, precision, and dedication.

Stadiums and arenas serve as a hub for various commerce experiences, from parking, to purchasing and picking up tickets, to dining. The challenging space of stadiums and arenas demands speed, convenience, innovation, and efficiency, and Ingenico is poised to bring these elements together through a new payment technology.

One of the standout solutions is the AXIUM EX6000. Paperless, quick and highly secure, this new payment solution allows fans to enjoy a seamless experience by accepting all payment methods.

Ingenico's state-of-the-art payment terminals will be strategically placed throughout the stadiums, providing rugby enthusiasts with fast, secure, and hassle-free payment options. Whether it's grabbing refreshments or purchasing souvenirs, fans can count on Ingenico for a seamless payment experience.

Fabien Darné, Managing Director of Ingenico France and Benelux, expressed his enthusiasm for this venture, stating, "Ingenico is thrilled to partner with AVEM to equip these stadiums. Rugby holds a special place in the hearts of the French people, and Ingenico is honored to support the best in sport. Ingenico's cutting-edge payment solutions will simplify the experience for fans, allowing them to focus on enjoying the thrilling matches and to create unforgettable moments."

AVEM, as a key partner of Ingenico in France, plays a vital role in distributing and maintaining Ingenico's terminals within the banking and retail sectors. Their dedication to excellence aligns perfectly with Ingenico's mission to provide innovative payment solutions that will also help enhance fan experiences.

AVEM Name and first name of the spokesperson: "We are excited to support Ingenico in this exciting project. Our work will not only help to enhance the fan experience in stadiums across France but will also be vital when it comes to showcasing the innovation and convenience of Ingenico solutions."

Together, Ingenico and AVEM are ready to score big by equipping French stadiums for Rugby tournaments, ensuring that every fan not only supports their team but also has an unforgettable experience to cherish for years to come.

ABOUT INGENICO

Ingenico is the global leader in payments acceptance solutions. As the trusted technology partner for merchants, banks, acquirers, ISVs, payment aggregators and fintech customers our world-class terminals, solutions and services enable the global ecosystem of payments acceptance. With 45 years of experience, innovation is integral to Ingenico's approach and culture, inspiring our large and diverse community of experts who anticipate and help shape the evolution of commerce worldwide. At Ingenico, trust and sustainability are at the heart of everything we do.

For more information, visit Ingenico.com.

ABOUT AVEM

AVEM supports banks, shopkeepers and retailers in equipping payment paths and associated services. With a unique global expertise, AVEM provides its clients with the guarantee of a competitive and personalized offer.

Under the commercial brand AVEM Retail, 430 retailers are supported daily for the equipment and maintenance of their points of sale.

