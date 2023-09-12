

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The euro strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.



The euro rose to a 5-day high of 0.8599 against the pound and nearly a 2-week high of 0.9589 against the Swiss franc, from recent lows of 0.8580 and 0.9571, respectively.



Against the U.S. and the Canadian dollars, the euro advanced to a 1-week high of 1.0768 and a 4-day high of 1.4621 from Monday's closing quotes of 1.0748 and 1.4587, respectively.



The euro edged up to 157.78 against the yen, from yesterday's closing value of 157.53.



If the euro extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.87 against the pound, 0.97 against the franc, 1.10 against the greenback, 1.48 against the loonie and 160.00 against the yen.



