Dienstag, 12.09.2023
Kursexplosion geht ungebremst weiter! Über 200% in 5 Monaten!
WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Frankfurt
12.09.23
08:04 Uhr
1,136 Euro
-0,032
-2,74 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,1321,16209:42
12.09.2023 | 08:31
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
12-Sep-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
12 September 2023 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 11 September 2023 it purchased a total of 50,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each 
(the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities 
Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           30,000     20,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.150     GBP0.987 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.140     GBP0.979 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.14726    GBP0.982268

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 668,621,350 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
2719       1.140         XDUB      08:26:14      00066924839TRLO0 
166       1.150         XDUB      08:52:07      00066925942TRLO0 
2290       1.150         XDUB      08:52:07      00066925943TRLO0 
2290       1.150         XDUB      08:52:07      00066925944TRLO0 
3180       1.150         XDUB      10:20:14      00066928695TRLO0 
3320       1.150         XDUB      11:43:00      00066930484TRLO0 
2790       1.146         XDUB      13:22:17      00066932788TRLO0 
3171       1.146         XDUB      14:20:34      00066935666TRLO0 
3063       1.146         XDUB      15:08:17      00066937620TRLO0 
1219       1.142         XDUB      15:09:50      00066937665TRLO0 
3281       1.148         XDUB      15:35:06      00066938572TRLO0 
957       1.148         XDUB      16:09:03      00066941209TRLO0 
342       1.148         XDUB      16:09:03      00066941208TRLO0 
912       1.150         XDUB      16:09:03      00066941210TRLO0 
300       1.150         XDUB      16:09:03      00066941211TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
2244       98.20         XLON      09:40:01      00066927380TRLO0 
490       98.20         XLON      09:55:57      00066927838TRLO0 
704       98.20         XLON      09:56:40      00066927864TRLO0 
4683       98.50         XLON      10:21:26      00066928730TRLO0 
278       98.50         XLON      10:21:26      00066928729TRLO0 
2888       98.10         XLON      12:34:39      00066931929TRLO0 
1308       97.90         XLON      14:21:12      00066935691TRLO0 
2019       97.90         XLON      14:21:12      00066935690TRLO0 
3368       98.00         XLON      15:08:17      00066937619TRLO0 
1208       98.70         XLON      16:17:12      00066941630TRLO0 
810       98.70         XLON      16:17:12      00066941629TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  270661 
EQS News ID:  1723505 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1723505&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 12, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
