Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 12.09.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 697 internationalen Medien
Kursexplosion geht ungebremst weiter! Über 200% in 5 Monaten!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3D662 | ISIN: GB00BMX3W479 | Ticker-Symbol: 6MB0
Frankfurt
12.09.23
08:04 Uhr
1,120 Euro
-0,045
-3,86 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
METRO BANK HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
METRO BANK HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,0801,19009:42
Dow Jones News
12.09.2023 | 08:34
172 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Metro Bank Holdings PLC: Update on Capital Planning*

DJ Update on Capital Planning* 

Metro Bank Holdings PLC (MTRO) 
Update on Capital Planning* 
12-Sep-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
      Metro Bank Holdings PLC (LSE: MTRO LN) 
12 September 2023 
 
 
Metro Bank Holdings PLC ("Metro Bank") (the "Company") 
 
Legal Entity Identifier: 984500CDDEAD6C2EDQ64 
 
Update on Capital Planning 
 
Metro Bank and the PRA have undertaken significant work to date on the Company's AIRB application for residential 
mortgages. In its latest discussions, the PRA has indicated that at this stage more work is required by the Company 
which means approval will not be attained during 2023. Whilst Metro Bank continues to engage with the PRA on its 
application, there is no certainty that approval will be obtained, the timing of any approval or the level of any 
reduction in risk weighted assets and consequential reduction in regulatory capital requirements that might be 
achieved. 
 
The Board retains conviction in the merits of Metro Bank's customer-centric model and strongly believes that there is a 
significant opportunity set that the Company can capitalise on, subject to renewed balance sheet strength. The Company 
continues to consider how best to optimise its capital resources to allow it to take advantage of the deposit and asset 
origination platform that has been built. 
 
The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as 
stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014 (which forms part of UK law pursuant to the European 
Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018) and was authorised for release by Clare Gilligan, Company Secretary. 
 
 
ENDS 
 
For more information, please contact: 
 
Metro Bank Investor Relations 
Jo Roberts 
+44 (0) 20 3402 8900 
IR@metrobank.plc.uk 
 
Metro Bank Media Relations 
Mona Patel 
+44 (0) 7815 506845 
pressoffice@metrobank.plc.uk 
 
Teneo 
Charles Armitstead / Haya Herbert Burns 
+44 (0)7703 330269 / +44 (0) 7342 031051 
Metrobank@teneo.com 
 
 
 
About Metro Bank 
 
Metro Bank services 2.8 million customer accounts and is celebrated for its exceptional customer experience. It remains 
one of the highest rated high street banks for overall service quality for personal customers and the best bank for 
service in-store for personal and business customers, in the Competition and Markets Authority's Service Quality Survey 
in August 2023. Metro Bank has also been awarded "2023 Best Lender of the Year - UK" in the M&A Today, Global Awards, 
"Best Mortgage Provider of the Year" in 2022 MoneyAge Mortgage Awards, "Best Business Credit Card" in 2022 Moneynet 
Personal Finance Awards, "Best Business Credit Card 2022", Forbes Advisor, "Best Current Account for Overseas Use" by 
Forbes 2022 and accredited as a top ten Most Loved Workplace 2022. It was "Banking Brand of The Year" at the Moneynet 
Personal Finance Awards 2021 and received the Gold Award in the Armed Forces Covenant's Employer Recognition Scheme 
2021. 
 
The community bank offers retail, business, commercial and private banking services, and prides itself on giving 
customers the choice to bank however, whenever and wherever they choose, and supporting the customers and communities 
it serves. Whether that's through its network of 76 stores open seven days a week, 362 days a year; on the phone 
through its UK-based contact centres; or online through its internet banking or award-winning mobile app, the bank 
offers customers real choice. 
 
Metro Bank Holdings PLC (registered in England and Wales with company number 14387040, registered office: One 
Southampton Row, London, WC1B 5HA) is the listed entity and holding company of Metro Bank PLC. 
 
Metro Bank PLC (registered in England and Wales with company number 6419578, registered office: One Southampton Row, 
London, WC1B 5HA) is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority 
and Prudential Regulation Authority. 'Metrobank' is a registered trademark of Metro Bank PLC. Eligible deposits are 
protected by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme. For further information about the Scheme refer to the FSCS 
website www.fscs.org.uk. All Metro Bank products are subject to status and approval. 
 
Metro Bank is an independent UK bank - it is not affiliated with any other bank or organisation (including the METRO 
newspaper or its publishers) anywhere in the world. Please refer to Metro Bank using the full name. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse 
Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      GB00BMX3W479 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:      MTRO 
LEI Code:    984500CDDEAD6C2EDQ64 
OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information 
Sequence No.:  270665 
EQS News ID:  1723547 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1723547&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 12, 2023 02:01 ET (06:01 GMT)

Megatrend Künstliche Intelligenz
Steigen Sie jetzt ein und nutzen Sie die einmalige Chance, die Ihnen die KI-Revolution bietet! Wir zeigen Ihnen 3 ETFs für zukunftsorientierte Anleger.
Hier klicken
© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.