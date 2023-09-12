Sarah joins the London office as part of strategic move to develop Chatham's European corporate client base

Chatham Financial, a global leader in financial risk management advisory and technology solutions, is pleased to announce Sarah Billingham has joined the company as a Managing Director in the corporates practice. As a key member of Chatham's Corporates Relationship Management team, she will serve the firm's broad range of corporate clients in Europe.

The hire comes as part of strategic efforts to expand Chatham's business across EMEA and build on its success serving large global corporates based in the U.S. Alongside her colleagues on the CRM team, Sarah will offer strategic advice on interest rates, FX, and commodity hedging as well as hedge accounting and technology solutions. In the role, Sarah will identify growth opportunities, develop relationships with executives, and manage some existing client relationships.

Sarah brings over two decades of experience in providing consultancy, risk management analysis, and delivering solutions to corporates, with a particular focus on foreign exchange. Prior to joining Chatham, Sarah was Head of FX Specialised Sales at ForexClear, the foreign exchange clearing service of LCH, the clearing house owned by the London Stock Exchange Group. She has also held roles at Lumon and NatWest Group.

"We're delighted to welcome Sarah to Chatham during this exciting time, as we look to further develop our European corporates business," said Jackie Bowie, Managing Partner and Head of EMEA for Chatham Financial. "Sarah's experience in managing and developing client relationships and track record for delivering on business growth objectives make her the perfect addition to the team."

"I'm excited to be joining Chatham and to helping deliver on its strategic growth plans," said Billingham. "Chatham is the gold standard when it comes to financial risk management advisory and technology, with a reputation for delivering exceptional service. I look forward to working closely with Chatham's clients to further develop and deepen their financial risk management strategies."

About Chatham Financial

Chatham Financial is the largest independent financial risk management advisory and technology firm. A leader in debt and derivative solutions, Chatham provides clients with access to in-depth knowledge, innovative tools, and an incomparable team of over 600 employees to help mitigate risks associated with interest rate, foreign currency, and commodity exposures. Founded in 1991, Chatham serves more than 3,500 companies across a wide range of industries handling over $1 trillion in transaction volume annually and helping businesses maximize their value in the capital markets, every day. To learn more, visit chathamfinancial.com.

