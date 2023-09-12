intoPIX is set to captivate audiences at AutoSens in Brussels with its groundbreaking range of lightweight compression technologies and standards. Dedicated to enhancing and streamlining in-vehicle sensor and video connectivity, intoPIX's innovative solutions promise to revolutionize the automotive industry's visual data processing capabilities.

Over the past years, intoPIX has been intensively collaborating with the ISO JPEG committee to co-create the new JPEG XS lightweight compression standard designed to replace uncompressed videos efficiently and effortlessly. The JPEG XS lightweight compression standard simplifies connectivity, manages more pixels, saves cost and power, and preserves quality with no latency.

Two families of Silicon IP-cores and software are highlighted for automotive applications: TicoXS, an exceptional range of JPEG XS lightweight compression; and TicoRAW, the game-changing range of RAW sensor compression. Experience their seamless performance across various use cases showcased at their booth.

At the heart of these demonstrations lies the flawless quality of the codec, ensuring zero-latency lightweight compression with absolutely no compromise on the source image. Witness firsthand the unparalleled excellence these technologies bring to in-vehicle sensor and video connectivity.

These mezzanine compressions are crucial enablers for technological developments, as they provide an innovative solution for a multitude of problems faced by automotive electronics manufacturers today:

Take no more than a few microseconds of latency with compression to react on time.?

Preserve a lossless quality for human and machine vision to take the right decision, transfer the right information.

?Lower video sensor bandwidth to leverage existing transmission technologies, extend cable distance and increase resolutions with low complexity.

Reduce cost and power consumption in devices with less interfaces, less cables, less storage while preserving compliance with existing protocols such as MIPI, automotive ethernet,

Gain invaluable insights into the critical role of intoPIX technology in automotive applications by attending François-Pierre Clouet's talk, "JPEG XS video compression in automotive, a brief introduction" on Thursday, September 21 at 9:25 AM (CET) on the Mezzanine Stage.

IntoPIX welcomes everyone at its booth #41 during AutoSens2023 in brussels from September 19 21, to discover the new tiny compression.

But that's not all, intoPIX will also be at the ADAS Autonomous Vehicle Technology Expo from September 20 to 21 at the Santa Clara Convention Center in California. This will be another extra opportunity to meet intoPIX and find out all about our automotive technologies.

About intoPIX

intoPIX creates and licenses innovative image processing and compression solutions. We deliver unique IP-cores and efficient software solutions to manage more pixels, preserve quality with no latency, save cost power and simplify storage and connectivity. We are passionate about offering people a higher-quality image experience. Our solutions open the way to new automotive designs, reducing costs, replacing uncompressed video, and always preserving the lowest latency with the highest quality.

