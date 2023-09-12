Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 12.09.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 697 internationalen Medien
Kursexplosion geht ungebremst weiter! Über 200% in 5 Monaten!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
12.09.2023 | 09:06
95 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

AV-Comparatives: The Premier Resource for Comprehensive Cybersecurity Information for Journalists and Analysts

Ask AV-Comparatives for expert insights and authoritative information on cybersecurity stories and developments to gather information for your stories at media@av-comparatives.org. and https://www.av-comparatives.org/press-contact/

INNSBRUCK, Austria, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In today's rapidly evolving digital landscape, accurate and timely cybersecurity data is no longer optional -- it is mandatory. AV-Comparatives, a leading authority in cybersecurity analysis, is reaffirming its commitment to providing the most authoritative and trustworthy information available in the domain of endpoint security solutions.

AV-Comparatives is ISO9001:2015 certified for the scope of

With our in-depth analysis and insights prowess, AV-Comparatives is the number one resource for indispensable cybersecurity data. Our mission has always been centred around helping IT managers, CISOs, and other technology professionals make decisive, well-informed decisions by offering them precise and reliable knowledge -- free of superfluous technical jargon.

Our methodology sets us apart as we meticulously examine every facet of cybersecurity in all its complexity. The data we provide results from comprehensive testing, detailed scrutiny, and a perceptive understanding of emerging cybersecurity trends and threats.

What's more, AV-Comparatives is always accessible. We are responsive to your inquiries, open to discussions, and ready to serve you with the expert guidance that has become synonymous with our brand. In the interest of transparency and cooperation, we would like to note that Andreas Clementi, CEO and Founder and Peter Stelzhammer, Co-Founder, are available for personal discussions and calls to journalists and analysts.

As an independent and self-governed cybersecurity authority, we remain dedicated to our role in delivering clear, concise, and actionable information. At AV-Comparatives, we continually cultivate our knowledge and independence, enabling us to provide vital insights for a safer, more secure digital world.

About AV-Comparatives

AV-Comparatives is an internationally recognized, independent authority for cybersecurity analysis. By profoundly examining and testing endpoint security solutions, the organization provides IT managers, CISOs, and technical professionals with the most accurate and reliable cybersecurity information available. AV-Comparatives is your trusted source for making informed decisions in the world of cybersecurity. AV-Comparatives is ISO9001:2015 certified for the scope of "Independent Test of Anti-Virus Software".

Contact: Peter Stelzhammer
e-mail: media@av-comparatives.org
phone: +43 720115542

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2205368/AV_Comparatives_TUV.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1093032/AV_Comparatives_Logo.jpg

AV-Comparatives logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/av-comparatives-the-premier-resource-for-comprehensive-cybersecurity-information-for-journalists-and-analysts-301921788.html

Megatrend Künstliche Intelligenz
Steigen Sie jetzt ein und nutzen Sie die einmalige Chance, die Ihnen die KI-Revolution bietet! Wir zeigen Ihnen 3 ETFs für zukunftsorientierte Anleger.
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.