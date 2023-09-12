Clayton, Dubilier & Rice: CD&R expands global external affairs capabilities with appointment of Emma Chandra as Director of External Affairs, Europe

LONDON, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Clayton, Dubilier & Rice today announced the expansion of its External Affairs team with the appointment of Emma Chandra as Director of External Affairs, Europe. In this new role, Ms. Chandra will lead CD&R's engagement with key external stakeholders, including media, government, and trade associations across Europe, while working with CD&R portfolio companies on their external communications and public affairs. Ms Chandra will report to Jon Selib, CD&R's Head of Global External Affairs.

Ms. Chandra brings more than 15 years of experience across communications, public policy and stakeholder engagement to CD&R, having spent most of her career in international broadcast journalism at some of the world's leading television networks. Most recently, she held both senior producer and senior reporter roles at Bloomberg Television in New York, Washington D.C. and London. Ms. Chandra covered financial markets, consumer/retail companies and international politics. She also played a strategic role as White House liaison for Bloomberg TV during the Presidential transition in 2016. Prior to Bloomberg, Ms. Chandra was a senior broadcast journalist at the BBC's flagship Six and Ten O'clock News bulletins, where she covered economics, business and politics.

David Novak, co-President of CD&R, said, "Emma's experience in communications and public affairs will be invaluable to CD&R as we continue to grow our profile and investment portfolio in Europe. I am thrilled she is joining the team and look forward to working with her."

Emma Chandra said, "I am delighted to be joining CD&R's External Affairs team. The firm has a well-deserved reputation for acquiring and growing businesses in a differentiated and thoughtful way while investing in its people and the communities in which it operates."

Ms. Chandra holds a B.A. in Modern History and Politics from Oxford University, a postgraduate diploma in Journalism from City University London, and an MBA from Imperial College Business School. Ms Chandra is also a Trustee of Myatts Fields Park Project, a charity that supports and runs a historic community space in South London.

About Clayton, Dubilier & Rice

Clayton, Dubilier & Rice is a private investment firm with a strategy predicated on building stronger, more profitable businesses across a broad range of industries, including Industrials, Healthcare, Consumer, Technology and Financial Services. Since its inception in 1978, CD&R has managed the investment of more than $40 billion in over 100 companies with an aggregate transaction value of more than $175 billion. For more information on CD&R, please visit www.cdr-inc.com and follow the Firm's activities through LinkedIn and @CDRBuilds on Twitter.

