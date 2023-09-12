DLA Piper Moving to iManage Cloud across UK, Europe, Middle East, Asia, and Australia

International law firm embraces cloud-first approach to document management to enhance security, agility, and productivity.

CHICAGO, Sept. 12, 2023, the company dedicated to Making Knowledge WorkTM, today announced that global law firm DLA Piper has selected iManage Cloudas the knowledge work platform of choice for its 46 offices across the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia.



The move to iManage Cloud will enable the Firm to meet its objectives for reducing its data centre footprint and provide a platform to support enhanced business capabilities and document-related process improvements - including improved collaboration, data capture, analytics, security, and knowledge management.

"We anticipate a range of benefits by taking a cloud-first approach for the delivery of a document management service to our business," said Paul Gilford, Chief Information Officer, DLA Piper International. "Moving to iManage's Cloud platform will enable us to deliver a single, secure work environment to support seamless and intuitive collaboration across our global operations. The increased agility afforded by this move will enable us to deliver changes to our users faster and more efficiently".

A long-standing iManage customer, DLA Piper chose iManage Cloud after a rigorous market evaluation to identify the best strategic fit for its business, risk, and operational requirements. DLA Piper recognized the extensive capabilities of iManage's Cloud Native platform, which has been architected from the ground up to ensure global scalability, performance and advanced protection for client data. iManage Cloud combines Microsoft Azure native cloud security with iManage's robust security and governance capabilities. The platform's capability to seamlessly integrate with Microsoft productivity solutions, including Microsoft 365 and Teams, was also attractive.

iManage's Professional Services team, in conjunction with iManage partners Ascertusand OIA, will work with DLA Piper to transition the Firm's 6,500 professionals across five global jurisdictions to the iManage Cloud.

"We are delighted to welcome DLA Piper to the growing number of firms who have chosen iManage Cloud as the way to work smarter, more productively, and more securely," said Neil Araujo, CEO, iManage. "It is a validation of the approach we've been taking as a company, including our tight partnership with Microsoft and the Azure foundation of our cloud, to have a firm of DLA Piper's size and stature entrust us with delivering a DMS for their global operations. The move to iManage Cloud will provide the Firm a way to address multiple strategic drivers, from enhancing security and reducing risk, to increasing the speed and ease of technical change and enabling continuous service improvement. These are the types of benefits that a modern Cloud Native platform like iManage Cloud can deliver to forward-looking firms."

Follow iManage via:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imanage

Twitter: https://twitter.com/imanageinc

About iManage

iManage is dedicated to Making Knowledge Work. Our cloud-native platform is at the center of the knowledge economy, enabling every organization to work more productively, collaboratively, and securely. Built on more than 20 years of industry experience, iManage helps leading organizations manage documents and emails more efficiently, protect vital information assets, and leverage knowledge to drive better business outcomes. As your strategic business partner, we employ our award-winning AI-enabled technology, an extensive partner ecosystem, and a customer-centric approach to provide support and guidance you can trust to make knowledge work for you. iManage is relied on by more than one million professionals at 4,000 organizations around the world. Visit www.imanage.comto learn more.