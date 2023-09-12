First Patients Treated with TISSIUM's Atraumatic Hernia Repair System

ALPHA Study of TISSIUM's ECLIPSIUMTM System Is Underway in Belgium

PARIS, FRANCE and BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 12, 2023 / TISSIUM, a privately-owned medical technology company developing biomorphic programmable polymers for atraumatic tissue repair, announced today the first clinical use of TISSIUM's Adhesive Hernia Repair System (the "ECLIPSIUM System") in patients undergoing laparoscopic ventral hernia repair as part of the ALPHA clinical study taking place in Belgium. The procedures were performed by Dr. Tim Tollens at Imelda Hospital, and Dr. Sebastiaan Van Cauwenberge at AZ Sint-Jan Hospital Brugge-Ostende. The ECLIPSIUM System has been designed to improve the precision of laparoscopic hernia repair while reducing tissue trauma induced by currently utilized invasive mesh fixation solutions. The ECLIPSIUM System utilizes TISSIUM's proprietary biodegradable light-activated surgical adhesive and related tools.

"I am thrilled to be part of the ALPHA study evaluating the performance of the ECLIPSIUM System in humans. One of the most frequent problems with laparoscopic ventral hernia repair is pain related to the use of invasive tacks and sutures. The first patient treated at the Imelda Hospital experienced a successful procedure and is recovering nicely. I am optimistic that the ECLIPSIUM System will become instrumental in advancing safe, easy, and more consistent laparoscopic ventral hernia repair" said Dr. Tim Tollens, General Surgeon at Imelda Hospital, in Bonheiden, Belgium.

Dr. Sebastiaan Van Cauwenberge, ?General and Bariatric surgeon at the Department of General, Vascular & Pediatric Surgery at AZ Sint-Jan Hospital Brugge-Ostende, Belgium added: "We recently completed the world's first human case of a laparoscopic ventral hernia repair with the ECLIPSIUM System. Its unique properties fully address the need for optimal mesh fixation, and I believe the ECLIPSIUM System may be a game-changer in the field of atraumatic hernia repair."

"TISSIUM's unique and proprietary platform bears the promise of addressing significant unmet clinical needs across several clinical indications and medical specialties," said Christophe Bancel, CEO of TISSIUM. "As we continue to execute according to our strategic plans/vision, ECLIPSIUM is the third product from our rich pipeline advancing into clinical use."

About TISSIUM

TISSIUM, a privately-owned MedTech company based in Paris, France and Boston, USA, is dedicated to the development and commercialization of products derived from its unique biopolymer platform. The company's products will address multiple unmet clinical needs, including atraumatic tissue repair and reconstruction.

TISSIUM is developing a portfolio of products that leverage its proprietary family of fully biosynthetic, biomorphic, and programmable polymers, which are the foundation of the company's technology platform. Currently, the Company has a pipeline of seven products across three verticals, including atraumatic sutureless nerve repair, hernia repair and cardiovascular sealants. Each product is designed to enhance the tissue reconstruction process in a unique way. In addition, the company develops complementary delivery and activation devices for enhanced performance and usability of its products.

TISSIUM's technology is based on world-class research and intellectual property from the laboratories of Professor Robert Langer (MIT) and Professor Jeffrey M. Karp (Brigham and Women's Hospital), who co-founded the company in 2013.

###

CONTACTS:

Investor relations

Romain Attard - Chief Financial Officer

rattard@TISSIUM.com

Tel: +33 1 76 21 72 28

Press

Jeanene Timberlake

jtimberlake@rooneypartners.com

Tel: +1 646-770-8858

SOURCE: TISSIUM

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/782701/first-patients-treated-with-tissiums-atraumatic-hernia-repair-system