DJ Lyxor MSCI Korea UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI Korea UCITS ETF - Acc (KRW LN) Lyxor MSCI Korea UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 12-Sep-2023 / 09:13 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor MSCI Korea UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 11-Sep-2023 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 60.217 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1772910 CODE: KRW LN ISIN: LU1900066975 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1900066975 Category Code: NAV TIDM: KRW LN Sequence No.: 270758 EQS News ID: 1723777 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1723777&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 12, 2023 03:13 ET (07:13 GMT)