Amundi US Treasury Bond 10+Y UCITS ETF Dist (US10 LN) Amundi US Treasury Bond 10+Y UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 12-Sep-2023 / 09:14 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi US Treasury Bond 10+Y UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 11-Sep-2023 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 105.6654 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4707715 CODE: US10 LN ISIN: LU1407890620

September 12, 2023 03:15 ET (07:15 GMT)