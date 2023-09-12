DJ Amundi EUR Corporate Bond Climate Net Zero Ambition PAB UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi EUR Corporate Bond Climate Net Zero Ambition PAB UCITS ETF Acc (CRPX LN) Amundi EUR Corporate Bond Climate Net Zero Ambition PAB UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 12-Sep-2023 / 09:16 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi EUR Corporate Bond Climate Net Zero Ambition PAB UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 11-Sep-2023 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 137.3082 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 8331545 CODE: CRPX LN ISIN: LU1829219127 =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1829219127 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CRPX LN Sequence No.: 270814 EQS News ID: 1723891 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

September 12, 2023 03:16 ET (07:16 GMT)