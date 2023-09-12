DJ Amundi Prime Euro Corporates UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Prime Euro Corporates UCITS ETF DR (D) (PRIC LN) Amundi Prime Euro Corporates UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s) 12-Sep-2023 / 09:20 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Prime Euro Corporates UCITS ETF DR (D) DEALING DATE: 11-Sep-2023 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 17.6925 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 53667472 CODE: PRIC LN ISIN: LU1931975079 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1931975079 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PRIC LN Sequence No.: 270851 EQS News ID: 1723967 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1723967&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 12, 2023 03:20 ET (07:20 GMT)