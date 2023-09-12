Bioz, Inc.: Bioz Inc. Has Partnered With PromoCell to Empower Life Science Researchers With Evidence-Based Recommendations

PALO ALTO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 12, 2023 / Bioz, Inc., a leading AI software company based in Silicon Valley, is excited to announce the expansion of its partnership with PromoCell, a German-based global manufacturer of human cells and cell culture media. With an impressive portfolio of products spanning human primary, stem and blood cells, as well as optimized cell culture media, PromoCell is a leading supplier to academic and medical researchers, having been cited over 60,000 times in the scientific literature.





Bioz Prime Badges on PromoCell

Bioz Prime Badges





With this enhanced partnership, PromoCell is leveraging Bioz's product-specific article recommendations to connect customers to the benefits and functions of their cell culture and cell biology technologies. Customers can access product use-cases on PromoCell's website through Bioz Badges, dynamic widgets that provide structured product information, including snippets from scientific articles, citation counts, and objective Bioz Stars scores that highlight the product's successful use in previous research. The Bioz Stars scores are calculated based on multiple factors, such as article mentions, article date, and journal impact factor, providing researchers with immediate evidence of a product's effectiveness.

"I am extremely proud of our partnership with PromoCell, and it has been wonderful seeing the effect of the Bioz Badges in increasing confidence for PromoCell's customers," said Dr. Karin Lachmi, co-founder and CRO of Bioz, also adding that "PromoCell is recognized globally for supplying scientists with the tools they need to perform meaningful research, with Bioz Badges now allowing more researchers to see how PromoCell's products are driving effective discovery."

PromoCell now proudly displays Bioz Prime Badges on its website. These badges enrich its product pages with objective and confidence-inspiring information, providing in-depth product-specific details around usage-context, presented with the full transparency of supporting articles. The Prime Badges offer sophisticated functionality that guides researchers towards relevant scientific articles by including filtering options for research technique, journal impact factor, author, and date, facilitating customers' buying process and improving their overall product selection experience.

"Since partnering with Bioz, we have been very happy with both the quality and accuracy of the citation data, and Bioz's unmatched response time and customer service," said Dr. Christian Gojak, Head of Marketing & Digital Sales at PromoCell. "We've fully entrusted Bioz with tracking and leveraging our literature citations. We no longer have to do this manually, and the data that Bioz is providing us within Bioz Badges has also been incredibly useful as an internal tool as well," Gojak added.

About Bioz, Inc.

Bioz is the world's most advanced AI search engine for life science experimentation. Evidence-based product ratings and recommendations guide scientists toward the most-validated products for their experiments, which accelerates research toward new discoveries. Bioz solutions also include Badges and Content Hubs, web-based widgets, that are placed on product supplier websites to increase user engagement and sales conversion.

Helpful Links

Bioz

Bioz Badges

Bioz Stars

PromoCell

To learn more about Bioz Badges, contact info@bioz.com.

Related Images

bioz-prime-badges-on-promocell.png

Bioz Prime Badges on PromoCell

Bioz Prime Badges

Contact Information

Daniel Levitt

CEO

pr@bioz.com

Katharina Verst

Marketing & Communications Manager

katharina.verst@promocell.com

SOURCE: Bioz, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/779254/bioz-inc-has-partnered-with-promocell-to-empower-life-science-researchers-with-evidence-based-recommendations