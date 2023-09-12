DFDS A/S: AUGUST VOLUMES: FREIGHT CLOSING IN FURTHER ON 2022, PASSENGERS UP 3%

INVESTOR NEWS no. 30 - 12 September 2023

Ferry - freight: Total volumes in August 2023 were 4.6% below 2022. Volumes were 1.6% below 2022 adjusted for Channel.



North Sea volumes were above last year driven by higher volumes on most routes. Mediterranean's volumes were below last year as growth is being reduced by measures to curb inflation in Türkiye and a slowdown in European demand.

Channel volumes were below 2022 which still reflects the redistribution of market shares that took place in August 2022 in the wake of a ferry competitor's suspension of sailings in 2022. Baltic Sea volumes closed in further on 2022 with one route transporting volumes above 2022.

For the last twelve months 2023-22, the total transported freight lane metres decreased 10.9% to 38.7m from 43.4m in 2022-21. The decrease was 4.2% adjusted for Channel.

Ferry - passenger: The number of passengers increased 2.8% driven by more passengers in all three passenger areas. The number of cars decreased 0.8% due to mainly fewer cars between the Netherlands and the UK.

For the last twelve months 2023-22, the total number of passengers increased 48% to 4.4m from 3.0m in 2022-21.

DFDS ferryvolumes August LTM* Freight 2021 2022 2023 Change 2021-20 2022-21 2023-22 Change Lane metres, '000 3,202 3,120 2,976 -4.6% 43,884 43,419 38,666 -10.9% Passenger 2021 2022 2023 Change 2021-20 2022-21 2023-22 Change Passengers, '000 157 694 714 2.8% 735 2,987 4,420 48.0% *Last twelve months

DFDS reports monthly ferry volumes for freight and passengers to provide insight into the development of volume trends in DFDS' European route network. DFDS' ferry routes enable trade and travel in and around Europe. Click on the linkto see a map of the entire network. The September 2023 volume report is expected to be published on 12 October 2023 at around 10.00am CET.

Torben Carlsen, CEO +45 33 42 32 01

Karina Deacon, CFO +45 33 42 33 42

Søren Brøndholt Nielsen, IR +45 33 42 33 59

Christina Bruun Madsen, Media +45 51 71 42 88





About DFDS

We operate a transport network in and around Europe with an annual revenue of DKK 27bn and 12,800 full-time employees.

We move goods in trailers by ferry, road & rail, and we offer complementary transport and logistics services.

We also move car and foot passengers on short sea and overnight ferry routes.

DFDS was founded in 1866 and headquartered and listed in Copenhagen.

