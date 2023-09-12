Anzeige
12.09.2023
Topdon Technology Co., Ltd: Presale for the Custom Version of the PulseQ AC Lite: Customize Electric Vehicle Journey with TOPDON

BARCELONA, Spain, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The presale for the custom version of the PulseQ AC Lite will end on September 24.

Make it uniquely yours - Personalize your TOPDON EV Charger with your own photo or signature.

Ignite the electric vehicle journey with the groundbreaking TOPDON PulseQ AC Lite. This innovative smart electric vehicle charging station redefines convenience and intelligence for electric adventures.

In a world where electric vehicles are taking the lead, TOPDON understands the need for a charging solution that matches the efficiency and adaptability of these remarkable vehicles. The PulseQ AC Lite is their answer to this demand.

Picture a charging station that not only quickly chargers users' vehicles but also aligns with their lifestyles and preferences. The PulseQ AC Lite is meticulously crafted to seamlessly integrate into their routines, offering personalization and future-ready technology.

Key Features:

  • Versatility Redefined: Designed for a wide array of electric vehicles with a Type 2 interface, delivering charging power from 7KW to 22KW.
  • Intuitive App Control: Take the reins of your charging process through our user-friendly mobile app. Whether scheduling charges or estimating costs, the control is at your fingertips.
  • Tailored Charging Modes: Pick your favorite charging mode - Plug and Charge, App Control, or RFID - to harmonize with your unique charging patterns.
  • Voice-Activated Convenience: With seamless integration with Amazon Alexa, experience the ease of voice-controlled charging, making your journey truly hands-free.
  • Personalized Charging Plans: Mold your charging schedule around your daily rhythm, optimizing savings with off-peak hours.
  • Creative Customization: Express yourself by personalizing the look of your charging station. Make it a canvas of your style.

Who's It For:

The PulseQ AC Lite is tailored for those embracing new energy vehicles, electric vehicle enthusiasts, and anyone craving a smarter and more personalized charging adventure.

"Our unveiling of the PulseQ AC Lite marks an exciting milestone in the world of electric vehicle charging," affirms Mike Zhou, CEO of TOPDON. "Our aim is to offer more than a functional solution; we aim to resonate with personal preferences."

Presale Details:

The presale for the custom version of the PulseQ AC Lite will end on September 24.

As pioneers in automotive technology, we at TOPDON are dedicated to shaping the future of electric vehicle charging. Join us on this journey toward a smarter and more electrifying future.

For more information, reach out to us at marketing@topdon.com. For updates and details, visit our website at https://eu.topdon.com/. Elevate your charging experience by creating a charging station that truly speaks to you.


Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2208173/PulseQ_AC_Lite.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2087434/4268520/TOPDON_logo___black_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/presale-for-the-custom-version-of-the-pulseq-ac-lite-customize-electric-vehicle-journey-with-topdon-301924313.html

