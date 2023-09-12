Anzeige
Dienstag, 12.09.2023
12.09.2023 | 10:54
Pacific Assets Trust Plc - Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation

Pacific Assets Trust Plc - Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 12

Pacific Assets Trust plc (the "Company")

Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation

12 September 2023

The Company confirms that:

a) all inside information which the Directors and Company may have had has been notified to a Regulated Information Service ("RIS");

b) the Company's net asset value per share is calculated and announced through a RIS on a daily basis; and

c) the Company has no reason to believe that there will be any material difference between the net asset value per share as at the close of business on 31 July 2023, which was announced on 1 August 2023, and the financial information to be published in the announcement of its interim results for the six months ended 31 July 2023.

Therefore the Company is not prohibited from dealing in its own securities during the closed period, as defined by the Market Abuse Regulation, which will end on the date of the publication of its interim results for the six months ended 31 July 2023.

For further information please contact:

Katherine Manson Frostrow Capital LLP - 020 3709 8734


