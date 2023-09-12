On 11th September 2023, NSE's Nifty 50 crossed the landmark of 20,000 points for the first time. Upon this landmark achievement of the 20,000 milestone, Shri Ashishkumar Chauhan, MD and CEO at National Stock Exchange, has shared his thoughts:

"Nifty 50 India's favourite stock index reached a historic and an important milestone of 20,000 mark today. Nifty 50's progress over last 27 years, since it was launched at initial number of 1,000, shows it is a testament to the trust Indian and foreign investors place in India's capital markets and its regulatory, legal system to provide fair, efficient, transparent, low-cost, always available, orderly market place that is better than the best in the world and thought as well as execution leaders in the world, not only in terms of trading technologies but also in corporate governance. More than 7.5 crore direct unique PAN numbers having investors are now registered with us suggesting that 5 crore households now directly invest a portion of their savings in equities market via the best in class, most automated, highly regulated markets provided by NSE consistently for several decades since its inception.

"My own feeling is that India has come a long way in last 30 years in its markets participation. We have a longer way to go. This is a good beginning. There will be ups and downs in the journey going forward like in the past. India will continue to progress and markets will continue to reflect that progress as seen in Nifty 50 index. NSE will continue to provide fair, efficient, transparent, orderly, low cost, highly automated markets to India in time to come."

