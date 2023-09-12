Confo Therapeutics, a leader in the discovery of novel medicines targeting G-protein coupled receptors (GPCRs), today announced the appointment of Stephen Dowd, PhD, MBA, to its executive team as Chief Business Officer (CBO).

"We are thrilled to welcome Stephen to Confo and believe his considerable experience will make him an excellent addition to our team," said Cedric Ververken, CEO of Confo Therapeutics. "Stephen is a seasoned industry expert with 25 years of experience working in biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies and has a proven track record in business development and R&D."

As part of the executive team, Stephen's leadership will be key to the next stage of Confo's corporate growth as it continues to advance its promising pipeline and maximize the value of its proprietary discovery platform.

"I am excited to have this incredible opportunity at such a transformative stage of Confo's development," said Stephen. "With the significant enhancements made to its proven discovery engine and a rapidly evolving pipeline, Confo is well positioned to build upon its recent successes with the potential to produce multiple first-in-class and best-in-class medicines targeting GPCRs. I look forward to working alongside the team to advance the pipeline and expand the use of our invaluable platform across multiple therapeutic areas to ultimately benefit patients in need of new treatment options."

Stephen Dowd joins Confo from Rallybio, a clinical-stage Nasdaq-listed rare disease company where he served as Head of Business Development, Europe. Previously, Stephen served as Senior Director of Business Development at Kymab, a clinical-stage antibody-focused biotech which was sold to Sanofi in 2021 for $1.1 billion upfront and up to $350 million in milestones. He was also Head of Business Development at SNIPR Biome, a CRISPR microbiome therapeutics company. Earlier in his career, he held research leadership roles at GlaxoSmithKline and SmithKline Beecham. Stephen was awarded a PhD from the University of Dundee for his work at the Imperial Cancer Research Fund (now Cancer Research UK) and an MBA from Judge Business School at the University of Cambridge.

About Confo Therapeutics

Confo Therapeutics is the only GPCR company with a proprietary discovery engine that precisely targets desired GPCR conformations. This unique capability allows us to unlock a vast untapped potential for the discovery and development of breakthrough medicines. We are a clinical-stage company advancing a robust pipeline of large and small molecules focused on validated targets in endocrine and metabolic diseases, as well as addressing a broader array of critical unmet medical needs in collaboration with our partners. Our team of accomplished experts is dedicated to advancing our patent-protected technology, expanding our capabilities, and building out our pipeline to achieve the best possible therapeutic outcomes for patients. For more information, visit www.confotherapeutics.com

