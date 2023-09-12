Anzeige
WKN: A2AJTY | ISIN: KYG9830F1063
12.09.2023 | 11:12
Opening the First Flagship Store in Morocco, Yadea Officially Enters the North Africa Market

CASABLANCA, Morocco, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Yadea, the world's leading electric two-wheeler brand, makes another giant step in its ever-increasing path of internationalization by announcing the opening of the first Yadea official flagship store in Morocco on September 22nd and 23rd. The store will be located in 110 avenue du 2 mars, Casablanca. To celebrate this, Yadea is holding a pre-launching event at Morocco Mall from September 8th to September 17th.


The transport sector accounts for around one-third of Morocco's total final energy consumption. At a time when the global transportation is in the process of transitioning to e-mobility, Morocco is trying to position itself as a future regional hub. Have been ranked global No.1 in annual sales of the industry for 6 consecutive years, Yadea is committed to developing the electric two-wheeler industry and generating a green commuting lifestyle by untiring pursuit of green technology, providing high-performance products and helping to set up the industry's standards. What Yadea can bring to Morocco is a new and fun green transportation solution especially for urban e-mobility.

Yadea's flagship-store in Casablanca will offer a wide range of high-performance products, including e-motorcycles, e-bicycles, e-scooters, and e-kick-scooters. "We believe e-mobility is the future and we are promised to provide the best products and services to our customers," said Richard Fan, the General Manager of Yadea French Company. "Through Yadea's products and green technology innovation, we are willing to contribute to Morocco's carbon-free mobility to combat climate change and resource depletion."

Behind this is the strength of Yadea. Yadea has developed 7 global production bases and provided premium products to 70 million global users. To develop technology, it owns 1 national industrial design center, 2 national CNAS laboratories, more than 1800 patents, and a professional R&D team of over 1000 personnel. Yadea pioneered the YADEA TTFAR Range Extender System, which opened the era of long battery life of the electric two-wheeler industry. For batteries, Yadea has technologies of graphene battery, lithium battery and sodium battery.

As an international brand, the first flagship-shop opened in Morocco symbolizes Yadea's official entering into the North-Africa market. The whole market is vital for Yadea's global development strategy. Yadea will keep putting efforts in the local development and offering a safe, comfortable, happy and green riding experience for the locals.

Contacts:
media@yadea.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2207964/1.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/opening-the-first-flagship-store-in-morocco-yadea-officially-enters-the-north-africa-market-301924220.html

