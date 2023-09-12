

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5.00 am ET Tuesday, Germany's ZEW economic confidence survey results for September are due. The economic sentiment index is forecast to fall to -15.0 from -12.3 in August.



Ahead of the data, the euro showed mixed trading against its major rivals. While it recovered against the pound, it fell against the rest of major rivals.



The euro was worth 157.25 against the yen, 0.9553 against the franc, 0.8593 against the pound and 1.0716 against the greenback as of 4:55 am ET.



