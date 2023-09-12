

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks traded slightly lower on Tuesday as investors awaited a slew of U.S. data along with the ECB policy meeting this week for directional cues.



U.S. inflation data due on Wednesday could shed light on the Federal Reserve's interest rate path.



The European Central Bank is expected to hike all three policy rates by 25 basis points on Thursday, citing a weaker growth outlook and no clear evidence of a peak in core inflation. Few economists, however, predict it will be a close call.



The benchmark CAC 40 was down 8 points, or 0.1 percent, at 7,271 after adding half a percent on Monday.



Vallourec S.A. shares fell about 1 percent. The manufacturing company focused on geothermal industry reaffirmed its EBITDA outlook for full year 2023.



