12.09.2023
Dekang Biotech Co.,Ltd.: Dekang's Innovative Products - DKiss Menthol Flavor Roll-on for Cigarettes & Smokeless Nicotine Inhaler to be Debuted Globally at InterTabac 2023 in Germany

DORTMUND, Germany, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dekang Biotech Co., Ltd. ("Dekang"), a pioneer in the vaping industry, is gearing up for the InterTabac 2023, a renowned industry fair that runs from September 14-16 in Dortmund, Germany. At booth 2.B18, Dekang will introduce two products that are making their global debut, offering unique solutions to enhance the nicotine experience while prioritizing environmental responsibility.

Dekang's first breakthrough is the DKiss Menthol Flavor Roll-On, set to transform the smoking experience in several ways. It is the easiest way to flavor the cigarettes. The DKiss Menthol Flavor Roll-On is distinguished by its innovative roll-on design, ensuring a clean and convenient application process while allowing users to adjust the intensity based on their preferences.

DKiss Menthol Flavor Roll-On

The DKiss Menthol Flavor Roll-On caters to a diverse audience by offering a wide range of flavor options, including those tailored for individuals sensitive to cigarette odors. This product effectively eradicates cigarette odors and bad breath caused by smoking, serving as a discreet solution for smokers. Mint enthusiasts will appreciate the refreshing mint flavor variant as it cleverly balances the taste of the cigarette and the unpleasant smell it creates, making it an ideal choice for menthol cigarette lovers.

Dekang's second groundbreaking product - the DKiss Smokeless Nicotine Inhaler - offers a smoke-free supplement to traditional smoking and vaping. This product serves as a nicotine delivery system (ENDS), providing users with a satisfying nicotine experience without the harmful effects of traditional smoking and vaping.

DKiss Smokeless Nicotine Inhaler

Distinguished by its non-contact heating technology, the DKiss Smokeless Nicotine Inhaler sets itself apart from electronic vapes, ensuring a safer and smoother experience. Designed as a reduced-risk product, it minimizes the health risks, offering a responsible supplement for nicotine users.

The DKiss Smokeless Nicotine Inhaler produces no smoke, making it suitable for use in any setting without impacting the environment or bystanders. Also, users can select from a wide range of flavors, allowing them to customize their nicotine experience.

For more information about Dekang, please visit www.dekangbio.com, or contact us at e-juice@dekangbio.com or +86-755-27567890.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2208037/DKiss_Menthol_Flavor_Roll_On.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2208038/DKiss_Smokeless_Nicotine_Inhaler.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/dekangs-innovative-products---dkiss-menthol-flavor-roll-on-for-cigarettes--smokeless-nicotine-inhaler-to-be-debuted-globally-at-intertabac-2023-in-germany-301924363.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
