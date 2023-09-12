Seraphim Space Investment Trust (SSIT) released its Q423 trading update to end-June 2023 yesterday, reporting that its top 10 holdings saw their revenues (weighted by portfolio fair value) increasing by 32% year-on-year in the 12 months to end-June 2023, while bookings went up by a strong 188% over that period. We believe this illustrates the high interest in the disruptive potential of the offering of these early-stage businesses across key secular themes, such as global security and climate change. SSIT's shares currently trade at a c 48% discount to end-March 2023 NAV.

