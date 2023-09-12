Ferguson plc (NYSE: FERG, LSE: FERG) (the "Company") announces today that it purchased a total of 84,607 of its ordinary shares in the period from September 4, 2023, up to and including September 8, 2023, in connection with its $3.0 billion share repurchase program.

Aggregated information about the purchases carried out during this period

Trading day Aggregate daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares Trading venue September 4, 2023 217 127.750000 XLON September 5, 2023 6,536 126.400000 BATE September 5, 2023 3,304 126.400000 CHIX September 5, 2023 17,138 126.400000 XLON September 6, 2023 7,712 124.850000 BATE September 6, 2023 17,865 124.850000 XLON September 7, 2023 7,990 123.700000 BATE September 7, 2023 18,434 123.700000 XLON September 8, 2023 5,411 123.514878 XLON

The Company intends to hold these shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares (including those purchased but not yet settled), the number of shares held by the Company in treasury will be 28,173,250.

Following the purchase of these shares, the remaining number of ordinary shares in issue will be 203,997,932. The figure of 203,997,932 may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, detailed information about the individual purchases can be found at Ferguson Investors Shareholder Center Share Buy-Back Details 2023 Share Buy-Back.

Brian Lantz, Vice President IR and Communications +1 224 285 2410

Pete Kennedy, Director of Investor Relations +1 757 603 0111